TCU Football Week 2 Opponent Preview: LIU Sharks
Down 24-20 in the fourth quarter against Stanford, TCU's only goal was to return home to Fort Worth 1-0. Thanks to a steady run game from Cam Cook and heroics from Jack Bech and Josh Hoover, TCU did manage to return home 1-0 after beating the Cardinal 34-27. Now, the Horned Frogs enjoy the benefit of playing the Long Island University Sharks (0-1).
There's no beating around this one, TCU should comfortably emerge 2-0. But let's take a brief look at the visitors from LIU ahead of this Week 2 game.
LIU Sharks Rundown
LIU hails from the Northeast Conference of the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Sharks finished 4-7 last season, their fifth season as a FCS member. Since joining the FCS in 2019, LIU is just a combined 12-34 (.261) with no winning seasons. They are 0-7 against FBS opponents and have lost by an average 41.1 points per game.
The school itself sits squarely in the middle of Brooklyn, New York. Campus is just blocks from Downtown Brooklyn and the famed Brooklyn Bridge; it sits in the shadow of the Statue of Liberty. Its home stadium, Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium, sits about 6,000 fans.
Since joining the FCS, LIU averaged 20 points per game once (2022) and finished with a positive turnover ratio once more (+3, 2020). The best word to describe this young program in its first five years at D-I: nonthreatening.
Sizing Up LIU
That's not to say TCU shouldn't put forth effort in this game. Last season, LIU stuck with Ohio (27-10) and, for a minute, gave Baylor fits (lost 30-7).
QB Luca Stanzani returned this season and opened up with an impressive performance. After throwing for just 316 yards (61.4% completion), three touchdowns, and three picks last year, Stanzani tossed three touchdowns and no picks in a 27-20 loss to Albany in Week 1. Four players carried the ball and seven players caught a pass in that game, commonplace with an LIU offense that shares the football.
Running back Ludovick Choquette rushed for 128 yards (8.5 average) in Week 1.
The LIU defense is worth noting. Last year, it finished inside the top 50 in scoring, allowing 27 points per game. Just one of its top eight tacklers returns from last season, but the Sharks did put forth a valiant defensive effort again in Week 1. Notably, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles' son (by the same name) plays defensive back for LIU.
TCU should emerge with a 4+ touchdown victory Saturday.
Opponent Rundown
Team: LIU Sharks
Previous result: Loss at UAlbany, 27-20
2023 Record: 4-7 (4-3 NEC)
Coach: Ron Cooper (3rd season)
Scoring Offense: 20 points per game
Scoring Defense: 27 points allowed per game
LIU 2024 Schedule
Date
Opponent
Aug. 31
at UAlbany (L, 27-20)
Sept. 7
at TCU
Sept. 14
Lehigh
Sept. 21
Rhode Island
Sept. 28
at Villanova
Oct. 5
at Duquesne
Oct. 12
Stonehill
Oct. 19
at Robert Morris
Oct. 26
Central Connecticut State
Nov. 2
BYE
Nov. 9
at Sacred Heart
Nov. 16
St. Francis (PA)
Nov. 23
at Wagner
TCU vs. LIU Game Info
- When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, TX)
- TV: ESPN+
