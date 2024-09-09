TCU Football Week 3 Opponent Preview: UCF Knights
The TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) enter Big 12 Conference play this weekend off a tough win on the road and a tune-up game. They host the UCF Knights (2-0) for the first time ever to open up the league schedule. UCF presents a difficult test behind one of the Big 12's top offenses and one of the nation's most dangerous run games. This weekend presents the most difficult challenge, and the best temperature check, for both teams.
UCF at TCU kicks off Saturday, Sept. 14, at 6:30 p.m. CT, from Amon G. Carter Stadium. Catch the game on FOX or on the radio at 88.7 FM KTCU.
UCF Players To Note
The UCF offense is led by a quartet of weapons in the backfield. Most notably, Arkansas transfer QB K.J. Jefferson. Against subpar competition, Jefferson – who stands an imposing 6-foot-3, 250 pounds – hasn't been needed to rush very often, but his three years starting at Arkansas produced over 2,000 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.
Running back R.J. Harvey currently leads the team with 268 yards and six touchdowns (second-most nationally). Cincinnati transfer Myles Montgomery and Toledo transfer Peny Boone combined for 363 yards and four scores in Weeks 1 and 2.
Out wide, TCU needs to pay attention to Kobe Hudson (165 receiving yards) and Xavier Townsend. Montgomery is involved in the pass game out of the backfield (scored on a 49-yard receiving touchdown), as is tight end Randy Pittman Jr. (four targets).
Defensively, tackle Lee Hunter and linebacker Deshawn Pace stand out. Hunter earned All-Big 12 honors last year and Pace recorded 247 tackles in four years at Cincinnati. Pace and safety Quadric Bullard tie for the team lead with seven tackles in limited action. The majority of starters played just half the game due to the blowout nature of the first two weeks.
Sizing Up The Knights
Only Army procured more rushing yards per game in its first two games than UCF (425 yards per game). However, UCF played a mid-level FCS opponent (New Hampshire) and a low-level FBS one (Sam Houston State). Neither fields a stalwart defense.
But that doesn't mean the rushing output should be ignored. Against Sam Houston, the UCF offensive line generated a ridiculous 4.5 yards per rush. That means Harvey, Boone, Montgomery, or whoever else was toting the rock nearly gained half a first down before first contact every time they ran the ball. TCU's defensive front is a massive step up from Sam Houston or New Hampshire. They allowed just 1.7 line yards per carry against Stanford.
But, conversely, UCF's offensive line is also a different animal.
Up until this point, Jefferson's capability throwing the ball is Orlando is largely an unknown. In Week 2 against Sam Houston, UCF rushed the ball on 75% of plays. It resulted in 6.7 yards per carry and a 45-14 victory.
The other unknown comes on defense. This unit hasn't been tested yet this year. Sam Houston, while undoubtably improved on offense from its first eight weeks in the FBS last year, finished in the bottom 10 in offensive efficiency last year. New Hampshire lost its starting QB and star RB from last year and is overmatched as a Division I-AA program.
A lot will be unveiled in the first half or first few drives of this game about both teams.
Opponent Rundown
Team: UCF Knights
Record: 2-0 (0-0 Big 12)
Coach: Gus Malzahn (4th season at UCF)
Scoring Offense: 45.0 points per game (11th)
Scoring Defense: 14.0 points allowed per game (27th)
UCF 2024 Schedule
Date
Opponent
Result
Aug. 28 (Thurs.)
New Hampshire (FCS)
W, 57-3 (1-0)
Sept. 7
Sam Houston State
W, 45-14 (2-0)
Sept. 14
at TCU
6:30 p.m.
Sept. 21
BYE
Sept. 28
Colorado
Oct. 5
at Florida
5:00-7:00 p.m.
Oct. 12
Cincinnati
Oct. 19
at Iowa State
Oct. 26
BYU
Nov. 2
Arizona
Nov. 9
at Arizona State
Nov. 16
BYE
Nov. 23
at West Virginia
Nov. 29 (Fri.)
Utah
7:00 p.m.
TCU vs. UCF Game Info
- When: Saturday, Sept. 14, 6:30 p.m. CT
- Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, TX)
- TV: FOX
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.