TCU Football: Week 4 Depth Chart
After the loss against UCF last weekend, in what is sure to be one of the more embarrassing losses in recent memory, there are bound to be hot takes from all fronts about TCU Football. From people calling for the offensive line to be switched up, to "coaches" on social media criticizing the TCU defense, and even people calling for coaching changes, there have been a plethora of complaints. For those of you who wanted to see changes in the depth chart, I'm sorry to disappoint you; I just work here. Here's the depth chart for this weekend's battle to keep the Iron Skillet.
TCU Offensive Depth Chart
QB: #10 Josh Hoover, #19 Ken Seals
RB: #4 Cam Cook, #2 Trey Sanders, #20 Dominique Johnson, #26 Jeremy Payne, #15 Nate Palmer
WR-X: #3 Savion Williams, #87 Blake Nowell
WR-Z: #18 Jack Bech, #6 Dylan Wright, #88 Eric McAlister, #16 Braylon James, #82 Dozie Ezukanma
WR-SL: #7 JP Richardson, #11 JoJo Earle, #14 Jordyn Bailey, #13 Major Everhart
TE: #9 Drake Dabney, #81 Chase Curtis, #0 DJ Rogers, #12 Lafayette Kaiuway
LT: #58 Bless Harris, #56 Ben Taylor-Whitfield, #70 Ryan Hughes
LG: #51 Coltin Deery, #55 Remington Strickland, #57 Samir Camacho
C: #52 James Brockermeyer OR #51 Coltin Deery, #78 Cooper Powers
RG: #62 Carson Bruno, #77 Robby Rochester, #76 Mitch Hodnett
RT: #71 Mike Nichols, #54 Quinton Harris, #65 Mike Stoker, #66 Wesley Harvey
TCU Defensive Depth Chart
NT: #91 Tymon Mitchell, #95 Markis Deal, #93 Hakeem Ajijolaiya, #75 Conner Lingren
DT: #90 Caleb Fox, #42 Zachary Chapman, #35 Tristan Johnson
EDGE: #54 NaNa Osafo-Mensah, #96 Travis Jackson, #40 Keviyan Huddleston
EDGE:#44 Cooper McDonald OR Devean Deal, #19 Jonathan Bax, #9 Marcel Brooks
MLB: #57 Johnny Hodges, #3 Kaleb Elarms-Orr
WLB: #4 Namdi Obiazor, #33 Max Carroll, #0 Shad Banks Jr.
NB: #1 Abe Camara, #26 Jaise Oliver, #14 Austin Jordan
BS: #2 Jamel Johnson, #29 Cam Smith, #18 Kaden McFadden
FS: #21 Bud Clark, #23 Richard Toney Jr., #22 Jordan Lester
BC: #13 JaTravis Broughton, #20 Jevon McIver Jr., #28 Julian Knox
FC: #6 LaMareon James, #7 Channing Canada, #17 Devondre McGee
TCU Special Teams Depth Chart
PT: #31 Ethan Craw, #97 Easton Black
PK: #34 Kyle Lemmerman, #99 Nate McCashland
H: #97 Easton Black, #31 Ethan Craw
LSN: #42 Brett Matiscik
KO: #34 Kyle Lemmerman
P: #31 Ethan Craw, #97 Easton Black
PR: #7 JP Richardson, #18 Jack Bech
KR: #13 Major Everhart, #14 Jordyn Bailey
INJURED: #24 Avery Helm, #26 Vernon Glover, #1 Hauss Hejny
QUESTIONABLE: #97 Paul Oyewale
TCU Depth Chart Notes
One of the main things to note is that Paul Oyewale ended up not playing in the game against UCF. I've said it once and I'll say it again, Oyewale is integral to stopping the run game for the TCU defense. Major Everhart returns to the depth chart at both the receiver position and as the main kick returner for TCU. Everhart has been a solid returner this year setting up the frog offense with good field position a few times now early in the season.
Some others returning to the depth chart are Cam Smith and Dylan Wright. Smith, the transfer from Memphis, was questionable last game and ended up not seeing the field due to injury. Wright, the wide receiver transfer from Minnesota, returns to the receiver depth chart as well. Wright played 7 games for the Frogs last year catching 2 touchdowns in the season.
This weekend TCU will play SMU to try and keep the Iron Skillet here in Fort Worth for another calendar year. Gametime this Saturday is set for 4:00 p.m. on the CW Network.
