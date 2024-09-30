TCU Football Week 6 Opponent Preview: Houston Cougars
The TCU Horned Frogs (3-2, 1-1) notched a much-needed win at Kansas last week. But the celebrations have to be cut a day short as TCU hosts the Houston Cougars (1-4, 0-2) on Friday night this week. The Cougars played Oklahoma close (16-12 in Week 2), but have yet to score a single point in Big 12 play, falling to Cincinnati (34-0) and Iowa State (20-0) in the last two weeks.
Houston at TCU kicks off Friday, Oct. 4, at 6:30 p.m. CT, from Amon G. Carter Stadium. Catch the game on ESPN or on the radio at 92.5 FM KZPS.
Houston vs. TCU Series History
Dating back to 1976, Houston and TCU have split 26 meetings evenly at 13 apiece. The series was revived last year, a game TCU won 36-13, after falling to conference realignment in 2007. Between 1976 and 1995, TCU and Houston shared a league in the Southwest Conference.
The series came back into vogue between 2001-04 when TCU and Houston briefly shared Conference USA. The only other matchup came in 2007, where the Horned Frogs beat the Cougars, 20-13, in the Texas Bowl.
Houston Players To Note
The most notable player on the Houston roster, at least by name recognition, is QB Donovan Smith. Despite offseason rumors (with debatable validity) of Smith being considered a high NFL prospect, the senior is completing fewer than 64% of his passes with two touchdowns and five interceptions. A mobile threat, Smith hasn't been able to get going there, either (158 yards, two scores).
For the remaining players of note, you'll have to look to Houston's top-40 defensive unit. Saftey A.J. Haulcy ties for the Houston lead with 23 tackles this year with middle linebacker Jamal Morris. Last year, Haulcy logged 98 tackles, also most on the team. He added four pass breakups and already has three this season. The junior also picked a pass off.
The defensive line duo of Anthony Holmes Jr. and Keith Cooper (a Tulane transfer) add 18 total QB pressures and four sacks. Defensive coordinator Shiel Wood continues to produce top defenses wherever he goes and this team is no exception.
Sizing Up The Cougars
The Cougars have struggled mightily scoring the football. Offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay was fired from Mississippi State last year but previously found success with a ground-focused attack at Appalachian State. Without a dominant offensive front and talented running back, Barbay's system falls flat. That's evident here as Houston ranks dead last in points per drive.
It's also hurt Smith in the passing game. While far from a star QB, Smith threw for over 2,800 yards last season with 40 career touchdown passes and 23 interceptions. He rushed for over 600 yards last year, too. Over a third of his 158 rushing yards came against Rice (52 yards), as did both touchdowns.
Defensively, Wood has turned Houston into a formidable unit. It held UNLV to 20 offensive points, Oklahoma to 14 offensive points, and Iowa State to just 20. It's a disruptive unit led by sure-handed linebackers and a solid defensive line.
But overall, this roster stinks. It lacks talent throughout, the offense is predictable and uninspiring, and Houston simply doesn't have the playmakers to win many games. There's a reason they have yet to score a single point against Big 12 competition and clock in 1-4. Its lone win on the season (33-7 over Rice) came against a foe without an FBS win.
A loss by TCU, especially at home, would be an extreme cause for concern.
Opponent Rundown
Team: Houston Cougars
Record: 1-4 (0-2 Big 12)
Coach: Willie Fritz (1st year here)
Scoring Offense: 10.4 points per game (130th)
Scoring Defense: 20.8 points allowed per game (35th)
Houston 2024 Schedule
Date
Opponent
Result
Aug. 31
UNLV
L, 27-7
Sept. 7
at #15 Oklahoma
L, 16-12
Sept. 14
Rice
W, 33-7
Sept. 21
at Cincinnati
L, 34-0
Sept. 28
#18 Iowa State
L, 20-0
Oct. 4 (Fri.)
at TCU
6:30 p.m.
Oct. 12
BYE
Oct. 19
at Kansas
Oct. 26
#18 Utah
Nov. 2
#20 Kansas State
Nov. 9
BYE
Nov. 15 (Fri.)
at Arizona
9:15 p.m.
Nov. 23
Baylor
Nov. 30
at #17 BYU
TCU vs. Houston Game Info
- When: Friday, Oct. 4, 6:30 p.m. CT
- Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, TX)
- TV: ESPN
