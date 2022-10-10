TCU Football Week 7 Opponent Lookahead: Oklahoma State Cowboys

Week 7 of the college football season is an absolute monster. At the center of it is the #13 TCU Horned Frogs, who hosts the unbeaten #8 Oklahoma State Cowboys at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. CT and will be featured on a prime spot on ABC.

How does TCU stand up to Oklahoma State and how do they put last year's results behind them?

Oklahoma State Vs. TCU: Series History

Since joining the Big 12 in 2012, TCU has had a fairly even series with Oklahoma State, falling behind 4-6 in the record. All time, the Pokes lead 17-13-2, with a bulk of the games played pre-1950.

The first-ever meeting between the two teams came in 1915, where Oklahoma State, then named the Oklahoma A&M Aggies, beat TCU 13-0. The "Aggies" went 0-3 in their inaugural year in the Southwest Conference, losing to Arkansas, Baylor, and Oklahoma. TCU was an independent that season.

After being played most years between 1915 and 1950, the matchup was played just six more times: in 1970-71 and 1990-93. TCU led that portion of the series 3-2-1.

Both teams have asserted their dominance in differing years since TCU joined the Big 12. The Frogs' biggest win over the Pokes came in 2014 where they rolled 42-9 at home. Conversely, Oklahoma State scored their largest series win last season in Stillwater 63-17.

Oklahoma State Players To Note

The man to know this year has been the man to know for the past few years: QB Spencer Sanders. Sanders is a creative playmaker who's seriously cut back on backbreaking plays when he tries to do too much. His "hero ball" peak came last year against Oklahoma, where a pair of late interceptions and forced throws nearly cost Oklahoma State the game.

This season, Sanders has thrown 12 TDs to just two interceptions, and had added six rushing touchdowns in five games. He's one of the most effective QBs in the Big 12 and the country, currently standing inside the top 30 in efficiency.

Defensively, the Pokes brought up a bunch of talent after losing much of their corps last season. Fifth year safety Jason Taylor II has been a menace to opposing offenses, recording four passes defended, an interception, and 37 tackles– two of which went for a loss– on the season.

Rotational pass rusher Trace Ford is also of note despite not being listed as a starter on the depth chart. Ford is tied for third in the Big 12 in passes defended (five) even though he plays at defensive end; he's batted down multiple passes at the line of scrimmage.

Sizing Up The Cowboys

For those who thought Oklahoma State's reign from 2021 was over when Jim Knowels and multiple NFL Draft picks on defense left the team, well, here we are. At 6-0, the Pokes land first in many conference power rankings and rose to eighth in the latest AP Poll.

The defense took a predictable step back from a top-three mark in points per drive from 2021, down to 58th through five games. They replaced Knowels with an experienced and capable Derek Mason, who's doing a good job with the players on the roster. Naturally, replacing All Americans like Malcom Rodriguez (now a starting linebacker for the Lions!) is going to take time.

Offensively, Oklahoma State is back to the team we've come to know over the past decade-plus. Sanders is putting on a show both through the air and on the ground, as he's tied with names like Wisconsin's Braelon Allen and Tennessee's Jabari Small for 24th in rushing TDs (six).

As with every team under Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State is going to be a tough out capable of upending any team on their schedule. Since 2008, Oklahoma State's won at least eight games 12 times and at least 10 games seven times. No matter what frame you look at it, the Pokes have been an example of consistency in the Big 12 under Gundy.

Opponent Rundown

Team: Oklahoma State Cowboys

Record: 5-0 (2-0 in the Big 12)

Coach: Mike Gundy (17th year, 154-69 career record)

Previous Outcome: W, 41-31 vs. Texas Tech

Scoring Offense: 42.3 points per game (6th)

Scoring Defense: 29.3 points allowed per game (78th)

Oklahoma State 2022 Schedule & Results

Date Opponent Result Sept. 3 Central Michigan W, 58-44 Sept. 10 Arizona State W, 34-17 Sept. 17 Arkansas Pine-Bluff (FCS) W, 63-7 Sept. 24 BYE Oct. 1 at Baylor W, 36-25 Oct. 8 Texas Tech W, 41-31 Oct. 15 at TCU Oct. 22 Texas Oct. 29 at Kansas State Nov. 5 at Kansas Nov. 12 Iowa State Nov. 19 at Oklahoma Nov. 26 West Virginia

TCU vs. Kansas Game Info

When: Saturday, Oct. 15, 2:30 a.m. CT

Saturday, Oct. 15, 2:30 a.m. CT Where: Amon G. Carters Stadium (Fort Worth, TX)

Amon G. Carters Stadium (Fort Worth, TX) TV: ABC

TCU vs. Oklahoma State Past Results

2021: Oklahoma State 63, TCU 17 (Stillwater)

Oklahoma State 63, TCU 17 (Stillwater) 2020: TCU 29, Oklahoma State 22 (Fort Worth)

TCU 29, Oklahoma State 22 (Fort Worth) 2019: Oklahoma State 34, TCU 27 (Stillwater)

Oklahoma State 34, TCU 27 (Stillwater) 2018: TCU 31, Oklahoma State 24 (Fort Worth)

TCU 31, Oklahoma State 24 (Fort Worth) 2017: TCU 44, Oklahoma State 31 (Stillwater)

TCU 44, Oklahoma State 31 (Stillwater) 2016: Oklahoma State 31, TCU 6 (Fort Worth)

Oklahoma State 31, TCU 6 (Fort Worth) 2015: Oklahoma State 49, TCU 29 (Stillwater)

Oklahoma State 49, TCU 29 (Stillwater) 2014: TCU 42, Oklahoma State 9 (Fort Worth)

TCU 42, Oklahoma State 9 (Fort Worth) 2013: Oklahoma State 24, TCU 10 (Stillwater)

Oklahoma State 24, TCU 10 (Stillwater) 2012: Oklahoma State 36, TCU 14 (Stillwater)

