TCU Football: Week 8 Depth Chart
After TCU's upset win against Utah last Saturday, many Horned Frog fans are questioning where TCU fits into the Big 12 rankings. TCU currently has a 2-2 conference record in a wide-open Big 12 and an overall record of 4-3. With how healthy TCU is right now in terms of depth, the Horned Frogs are primed to compete in any game they play, including their game this Saturday against Texas Tech.
While some view Texas Tech as a powerhouse in the conference, the Red Raiders have had their struggles on defense, as well. Texas Tech has the advantage in points/game, but they've also allowed more points on defense by quite a margin. TCU has allowed 27.43 points a game, and Texas Tech has allowed 36.14 points a game. Some injuries that the Raiders sustained earlier in the season have likely contributed to their struggles on the defensive side of the ball.
TCU Offensive Depth Chart
QB: #10 Josh Hoover, #19 Ken Seals, #1 Hauss Hejny
RB: #4 Cam Cook, #2 Trey Sanders, #20 Dominique Johnson, #26 Jeremy Payne, #15 Nate Palmer
WR-X: #3 Savion Williams, #87 Blake Nowell
WR-Z: #18 Jack Bech, #6 Dylan Wright, #88 Eric McAlister, #16 Braylon James, #82 Dozie Ezukanma
WR-SL: #7 JP Richardson, #11 JoJo Earle, #14 Jordyn Bailey, #13 Major Everhart
TE: #9 Drake Dabney, #81 Chase Curtis, #0 DJ Rogers, #12 Lafayette Kaiuway
LT: #58 Bless Harris, #56 Ben Taylor-Whitfield, #70 Ryan Hughes
LG: #51 Coltin Deery OR #55 Remington Strickland, #57 Samir Camacho
C: #52 James Brockermeyer OR #51 Coltin Deery, #78 Cooper Powers
RG: #62 Carson Bruno, #77 Robby Rochester, #76 Mitch Hodnett
RT: #71 Mike Nichols, #54 Quinton Harris, #65 Mike Stoker, #66 Wesley Harvey
TCU Defensive Depth Chart
NT: #91 Tymon Mitchell, #95 Markis Deal, #93 Hakeem Ajijolaiya, #75 Conner Lingren
DT: #90 Caleb Fox, #42 Zachary Chapman, #35 Tristan Johnson
EDGE: #54 NaNa Osafo-Mensah, #96 Travis Jackson, #40 Keviyan Huddleston
EDGE: #11 Devean Deal, #19 Jonathan Bax, #9 Marcel Brooks
MLB: #57 Johnny Hodges, #3 Kaleb Elarms-Orr
WLB: #4 Namdi Obiazor, #33 Max Carroll, #0 Shad Banks Jr.
NB: #1 Abe Camara, #26 Jaise Oliver, #14 Austin Jordan
BS: #2 Jamel Johnson, #29 Cam Smith, #18 Kaden McFadden
FS: #21 Bud Clark, #23 Richard Toney Jr., #22 Jordan Lester
BC: #13 JaTravis Broughton, #20 Jevon McIver Jr., #28 Julian Knox
FC: #6 LaMareon James, #7 Channing Canada, #17 Devondre McGee
TCU Special Teams Depth Chart
PT: #31 Ethan Craw, #97 Easton Black
PK: #34 Kyle Lemmerman, #99 Nate McCashland
H: #97 Easton Black, #31 Ethan Craw
LSN: #42 Brett Matiscik
KO: #34 Kyle Lemmerman
P: #31 Ethan Craw, #97 Easton Black
PR: #7 JP Richardson, #18 Jack Bech
KR: #13 Major Everhart, #14 Jordyn Bailey
Injured
#44 Cooper McDonald, #24 Avery Helm, #26 Vernon Glover, #97 Paul Oyewale
TCU Depth Chart Notes
Cooper McDonald headlines this week's TCU injuries. McDonald has 2.5 sacks on the season and has been flexible in his role on defense. Devean Deal will likely get the start for the Frogs this Saturday, coming off of a quality game vs. Utah last week. Even with Deal rotating in and out on defense, he's had a decent impact in blitz schemes, as he's had 4.5 tackles for a loss.
On the offensive side of the ball, the offense remains the same for the most part. But don't be surprised if we see more of Trent Battle as the junior averaged 5.6 yards/carry last weekend. Head coach Sonny Dykes said on Tuesday that the role Savion Williams had in the running game won't be a consistent trend in the offensive game plan.
