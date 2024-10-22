TCU Football Week 9 Opponent Preview: Texas Tech Red Raiders
The TCU Horned Frogs (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) needed a rebound win and they got it last week in Salt Lake City with a 13-7 rock fight win over Utah. Just two more wins are needed for bowl eligibility and a whole lot of luck is needed to get back in the Big 12 Conference fight. But a big opportunity presents itself this weekend as TCU hosts the rival Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-2, 3-1). A loss here probably closes the door on the league.
TCU vs. Texas Tech kicks off Saturday, Oct. 26, at 2:30 p.m. CT, from Amon G. Carter Stadium. Catch the game on FOX or on the radio at 92.5 FM KZPS.
Texas Tech vs. TCU Series History
This rivalry game dates back to 1926 and features 66 editions. Texas Tech leads the all-time series, 33-30-3, but TCU has won seven of the last ten meetings. The two played almost every year from 1955-95 when they shared the Southwest Conference. But when the league dissolved, Texas Tech and TCU went separate ways, playing just twice between 1996-2011.
After meeting back up in the Big 12, Tech took the first two meetings over TCU. The third Big 12 meeting in 2014 is perhaps the most famous of the series, as the Horned Frogs hung 84 points on the Red Raiders at home. Other shootouts include a 56-53 finish in 2013, 55-52 final in 2015, and 52-31 result in 2021.
But it hasn't been all offensive races – Texas Tech upset TCU in Fort Worth, 17-14, in 2018 and 2017 featured a 27-3 final the year prior. The last five meetings since those two low-scoring affairs average 64 combined points.
Texas Tech Players To Note
As I write this, I'm profusely pounding on wood, but Texas Tech has finally kept a quarterback healthy. Junior Behren Morton has started all seven games and has posted excellent numbers: 1,923 yards passing, 17 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. The love is being spread around, too. Washington State transfer WR Josh Kelly leads the team with 70 targets and 54 receptions, Florida transfer Caleb Douglas caught 30 of his first 47 targets, and Coy Eakin–who missed last year with an injury–has 42 targets of his own (22 receptions).
Seven Red Raiders have a touchdown reception this season. Arizona State transfer TE Jalin Conyers has a pair of touchdown receptions and rotational TE Johncarlos Miller II has a nose for the end zone, scoring three times on just six receptions.
Running back Tahj Brooks, coming off a 1,500-yard season, quietly accrued 800 yards and eight scores in his first six games (he did miss one to injury). Overshadowed by monstrous seaons from Ashton Jeanty (Boise State), Kaleb Johnson (Iowa), and Dylan Sampson (Tennessee), Brooks has flown under the radar, but is on track for another 1,000+ yard season.
Tech is missing a pair of important starters on defense: edge rusher Joseph Adedire and defensive tackle E'Maurion Banks are both done for the season. Adedire's backup, Dylan Spencer, is also out for the year.
Sizing Up The Red Raiders
Texas Tech's 5-2 record is difficult to discern. On one hand, it has wins over Arizona State (5-2) and Cincinnati (5-2); on the other, the Red Raiders suffered blowout losses to Washington State (6-1!) and Baylor (3-4) while needing overtime to fend off FCS Abilene Christian, a game Tech surrendered 51 points. The toughest, and therefore most telling, part of the schedule lays ahead for the Red Raiders.
Offensively, this team hums. Morton is playing some of the best football in the conference despite a limited spotlight. His 17 passing touchdowns ranks second in the Big 12, but he has half the interceptions that Shedeur Sanders, Jake Retzlaff, or Josh Hoover have. Brooks offers a strong second punch in the offense and keeps the defense honest in the box.
On the surface, the Tech defense appears to be the major issue. And, in spurts, it is. The Red Raiders gave up 59 to Baylor, 51 to Abilene Christian, and 41 to Cincinnati. But it also fully applied the brakes to Arizona (22 points), Arizona State (22 points), and a potent North Texas offense led by Chandler Morris (21 points).
Volume passing and top-end receivers give Texas Tech fits. It's an offensive game plan TCU gets behind, as Hoover leads the Big 12 with 280 pass attempts. As shown in the Arizona game, Tech allows the top offensive option to get his–Tetiaroa McMillan had 161 receiving yards–and teams with a strong second option score tons of points (see Baylor).
But that second option has to be viable. TCU spreads the football around through the air, but has struggled on the ground this season. It's a good matchup for the Frogs' offense, though the defense has to figure out a way to cap a Tech offense that exceeded 35 points in four of its seven games and 28 points in all but one contest.
Opponent Rundown
Team: Texas Tech Red Raiders
Record: 5-2 (3-1 Big 12)
Coach: Joey McGuire (3rd year here)
Scoring Offense: 36.5 points per game (17th)
Scoring Defense: 33.7 points allowed per game (110th)
Texas Tech 2024 Schedule
Date
Opponent
Result
Aug. 31
Abilene Christian (FCS)
W, 52-51 (OT)
Sept. 7
as Washington State
L, 37-16
Sept. 14
North Texas
W, 66-21
Sept. 21
Arizona State
W, 30-22
Sept. 28
Cincinnati
W, 44-41
Oct. 5
at Arizona
W, 28-22
Oct. 12
BYE
Oct. 19
Baylor
L, 59-35
Oct. 26
at TCU
2:30 p.m., FOX
Nov. 2
at #10 Iowa State
2:30 p.m., ESPN
Nov. 9
Colorado
Nov. 16
BYE
Nov. 23
at Oklahoma State
Nov. 30
West Virginia
TCU vs. Texas Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 2:30 p.m. CT
- Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, TX)
- TV: FOX
