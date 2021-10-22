TCU Football vs West Virginia: Opponent's players to watch

Running Back Leddie Brown

Three-star class of 2018 from Philadelphia, PA. Senior

The 5'11 216 lb. running back hailing from the City of Brotherly Love was a much-Ballyhooed recruit during the 2018 cycle, picking up offers from Alabama and Florida among others. After rushing for over 1,000 yards in 2020, his 2021 season has been full of ups and downs, and his yards per carry are down a bit from last year. After rushing for 161 yards a win over then #15 Virginia Tech, Brown has rushed for an average of only 52 yards in the three games since and averaging under 4 yards per carry. When asked this week if he is feeling pressure carrying the load, he had this to say:

“Pressure, no. I did know defenses would key on me, especially after what I did the first game of the season. I just have to go out and play my ball and do what I do. I can’t let their schemes affect what I do.

“I haven’t been as disciplined as I was a year ago. I have to get back on track and get my eyes back right. I feel like these next six games give me the opportunity to get back on track.”

“Vision is important because if your eyes are going rogue, you’re not going to be able to see the hole because that’s how fast the game is,” Brown said. “I have certain read keys to look at in order to get to where the hole should be or to get to a place where I can make a play. Sometimes this year my eyes haven’t been in the right spots and that’s on me, honestly,” he concluded.

TCU fans will be hoping Brown left his spectacles in Morgantown, so they don't have to see him make plays like this:

Year Rushing Attempts Yards Yards Per Carry Long Touchdowns Receptions Yards Touchdowns 2021 95 422 4.4 80 6 17 127 1 2020 199 1,010 5.1 87 9 31 202 2

Line Backer Josh Chandler-Semedo

Three-Star class of 2018 from Canton, OH. Senior

Josh Chandler-Semedo is a bad, bad man. Just take a look at some of his highlights from last season.

A Preseason All-Big 12 3rd team selection, this year Chandler-Semedo currently is the 5th leading tackler in the Big 12 with 49. He is a big game player who had his best performances when the pressure is high, forcing a fumble in a win against #15 Virginia Tech and recording a game high 12 tackles against Oklahoma in a near upset. In last season's thrilling come from behind Liberty Bowl victory over Army he had 13 tackles, one for a loss, one forced fumble and a game-ending interception that sealed the Mountaineers' victory and earned him defensive MVP honors as well as a spot on the All-Bowl team.

Defensive Lineman Dante Stills

Four-Star class of 2018 from Fairmont, WV. Senior

The Stills are a football family. While many Big 12 fans have watched the Stills brothers manning the defensive line for West Virginia over the last few years, Darius is off trying his luck in the NFL, leaving Dante as the lone Stills family member on WVU campus. The Preseason All-American is the son of former Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowl linebacker Gary Stills, nephew to former Green Bay Packers safety Ken Stills, and cousin to current New Orleans Saints receiver Kenny Stills who played college football at Oklahoma. Needless to say, football runs in Dante's blood. While Stills is exceptional at stuffing the run, he is also currently tied for 4th in the Big 12 with 4 sacks.

Honorable Mentions

Defensive End Taijh Alston

Three-star class of 2019 East Carolina transfer from Cameron, NC.

Alston is on the Ted Hendricks award watch list for best defensive end in the nation. Jerry Hughes won the award in 2009.

Wide Receiver Winston Wright Jr

Three-star class of 2019 from Savannah, GA. Junior

The 2020 All-Big 12 second team and 2021 preseason All-Big 12 second team has been heating up his last three games, averaging 7 catches and 86 yards in those games.

