TCU Football Scouting Report as West Virginia Brings Explosive Backfield to Fort Worth

The West Virginia Mountaineers plan to bring their explosive offense and overcome their defensive flaws when they head to Fort Worth for another Big 12 matchup.

The Mountaineers ended their three-game skid Saturday, beating Cincinnati 45-42 on a game-winning 35-yard field goal as time expired. Coming off a big win, what do you need to know about West Virginia before it comes to Fort Worth?

Michael Hawkins Jr. Is Dangerous With His Legs and His Arm

Quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. transferred from Oklahoma. On Saturday, the redshirt sophomore led the Mountaineers to a crucial win against Cincinnati. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Mountaineers have one of the most productive offenses in the Big 12, scoring the second-most total points, 263, and averaging the fourth-most points per game, 37.6, this season.

Quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. leads the way for the Mountaineers. He is coming off an explosive 464-yard passing performance that hasn’t been reflective of his season so far.

Before facing Cincinnati, Hawkins hadn’t thrown for more than 230 yards in a game this season. He completed just 43.8% of his passes combined against Oklahoma State, Iowa State and Arizona.

Hawkins has thrown only one interception this season. He will look to build on his recent performance if the Mountaineers want to attack the Frogs’ defense through the air.

However, Hawkins is a dual-threat quarterback whose running ability makes him especially dangerous.

He has rushed for 749 yards and leads the FBS with 14 rushing touchdowns. He can put up video game numbers with his legs.

Is Hawkins enough to carry the Mountaineers higher in the Big 12? Find out where West Virginia and TCU stand in our weekly Big 12 power rankings.

His combination of running ability and downfield passing could pose a major challenge for the Frogs’ excellent run defense. Hawkins is only one half of the two-headed monster West Virginia features in its backfield.

Cam Cook Returns to Fort Worth

West Virginia running back Cam Cook returns to Fort Worth, where he played two seasons for the Horned Frogs. | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

Former TCU running back Cam Cook returns to where he began his college career. The senior spent two seasons with the Horned Frogs, rushing for 518 yards and nine touchdowns.

Cook entered the transfer portal and landed at Jacksonville State. His 2025 season was outstanding, as he became the FBS rushing leader with 1,659 yards.

After a successful stint at Jacksonville State, Cook attracted attention from Power Four schools. Once again entering the transfer portal, he found his way to West Virginia.

Cook has continued to cook, rushing for 833 yards this season, good for fifth nationally in total rushing yardage. He helped West Virginia get off to a 3-0 start and continued producing as the Mountaineers entered conference play.

His rushing totals in his first three Big 12 games were impressive:

Against Oklahoma State: 29 carries, 193 yards, a 6.7-yard average and a long run of 75 yards.

Against Iowa State: 20 carries, 142 yards, a 7.1-yard average, a long run of 37 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Against Arizona: 34 carries, 141 yards, a 4.1-yard average, a long run of 30 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Then, after three straight losses, Cincinnati slowed him down.

Cook finished with 15 carries for 40 yards, a 2.7-yard average and a long run of seven yards.

It was a surprisingly quiet rushing performance for Cook, but he still delivered one of the game’s biggest plays. His 40-yard touchdown reception tied the score at 42 with 3:44 remaining, helping position West Virginia for the victory.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Cook bounce back on the ground against TCU. If Saturday becomes a lower-scoring, defensive affair, the Mountaineers could lean heavily on their veteran running back.

DJ Epps Gives West Virginia a Big-Play Receiving Threat

Hawkins and Cook lead the offense, but another notable player is DJ Epps.

He leads the Mountaineers with 556 receiving yards and five touchdown catches. When he gets the ball, he makes big plays, averaging an FBS-leading 25.3 yards per reception.

Epps gives TCU another threat to account for while trying to contain West Virginia’s backfield.

How Bad Is West Virginia’s Defense?

West Virginia’s defensive struggles have kept the Mountaineers from getting more out of their productive offense.

WVU ranks last in the Big 12 in scoring defense, allowing 34 points per game, and total defense, surrendering 483.9 yards per game. It also allows 310.1 passing yards per game, the highest average in the conference.

The rushing defense ranks 15th in the Big 12, allowing 173.7 yards per game.

The numbers tell the story. West Virginia can score, but its defense has struggled to give the offense enough support.

“We have no identity,” head coach Rich Rodriguez said on his Monday night radio show, according to WV Sports Now.

Coming off another difficult defensive performance, the Mountaineers will look to improve against a TCU offense that showed progress through the air against Baylor.

Our TCU-Baylor report card breaks down that improvement and the areas where the Horned Frogs still need more consistency.

How Can West Virginia Win on Saturday?

If the Mountaineers want another tally in the win column, they may have to score a lot of points. If TCU’s offense continues to improve, West Virginia’s defense could have another disappointing performance.

Scoring points, however, won’t be easy.

The Horned Frogs limited Baylor to two field goals in Saturday’s 17-6 victory. As our breakdown of TCU’s defensive performance detailed, the Bears ran 87 offensive plays and never reached the end zone.

The Frogs’ defense has been in a groove over the last two games, and that trend could continue.

Hawkins and Cook present a significant challenge, though, and defensive coordinator Andy Avalos will have his hands full limiting their impact.

What Do You Think?

Is West Virginia another tough test for TCU? Should the Frogs expect a big day from Jaden Craig and Jordan Dwyer, or could we see another defensive battle?

Let us know on the KillerFrogs.com forums.

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