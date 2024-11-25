TCU Football: What Did We Learn Against Arizona?
Well, we watched the last TCU Horned Frogs home game of the season this past weekend, which the team won dominantly, 49-28, over the Arizona Wildcats. Now, with only one game left in the regular season, let's go over what we learned from this weekend.
The Good
Sonny Dykes and Co.
Look, I will be the first to admit that I had severe doubts about the direction this coaching staff was taking the program, and in hindsight, it wasn't my proudest moment. However, it was never because the team was bad, it was the opposite actually. Everyone knew this team would be more than capable of having a nine-ten-win season, and after starting 3-3, it was hard to figure out what went wrong.
Well, Dykes and Co corrected the path the season was on, and since their first bye week, the Horned Frogs are 5-1, with the lone loss coming on a walk-off field goal against Baylor. That isn't easy; keeping a team locked in and fighting towards a goal is impressive and falls on the coaching staff's ability to lead. This is a long-winded way to say kudos to you, Sonny, and everyone on your staff.
Savion Williams, Jack Bech, and JP Richardson
Everyone knows how great this trio is, but with only two games left with them in TCU purple, enjoy the time watching them play on our team.
Savion, who everyone praises for his ability to do whatever the team needs him to do and who is one of the hardest working players on the team, could have left after last season but wanted to finish what he started in Fort Worth.
Bech, the LSU transfer, played a minor role last season before exploding onto the scene for this season. He waited for his time and made the most out of it, and he is only the sixth person in program history to have a 1,000-yard reception season.
JPR is the in-conference transfer who has always been reliable in his time here. He was never the star of the receiver group, and he never asked to be. Unselfish, unwavering, and reliable was who he had been since he became a Horned Frog.
I say this because it is tough in college football to find three receivers who could be top players at another college and are all on the same team. So, enjoy the next few days and appreciate what we have now, just a little more than usual.
The Bad
Honestly, I could sit here and talk about my frustration again, about how TCU should be playing in the conference championship and controlling their destiny. I'm not, though, and neither should you. As I mentioned above, the season is almost over, and then you will have to wait eight more months to see TCU football, so enjoy it and cherish the little time we have left. I know I will.
