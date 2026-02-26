After a 17-7 run-rule victory over Loyola Marymount on Monday, the No. 18 TCU Horned Frogs headed back home, where they will play their next eight games. Kirk Saarloos and his program have yet to play at Lupton Stadium this season, but will make their home debut this Friday against New Haven.

For TCU, the plan is simple: regain your footing after a brutal week of baseball. While the Frogs may have capped their road trip with a run-rule win, getting swept by No. 1 UCLA put a damper on the high expectations the Frogs were given during the preseason. Losing to UT Arlington previous Monday didn't help things.

A home series against the Chargers gives the Frogs the perfect opportunity to start playing their brand of baseball again. With a strong performance against New Haven, TCU can solidify its place in the top-20 and remind people why it opened the season ranked No. 10.

TCU Primed to Roll Against New Haven

Feb 14, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; Arkansas vs TCU during the Shriner's Children's College Showdown at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

It's no secret that the Horned Frogs have already experienced a rollercoaster of a season through just their first eight games. After defeating both Vanderbilt and No. 6 Arkansas in the Shriner's Children's College Showdown, TCU was humbled by getting run-ruled by the No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners.

As previously mentioned, the Frogs then lost their next four games before salvaging their road trip against Loyola Marymount. But enough about that. TCU's first real home series of the year gives the program a chance to truly dominate an opponent. Their opponent, the Chargers, haven't had the best start to their first year at the Division 1 level.

New Haven's First Three Games

vs Missouri - L, 2-12 (7)

vs Missouri - L, 5-17 (7)

vs Missouri - L, 2-16 (7)

As you can probably tell, pitching is nowhere near a point of strength right now for New Haven. That spells good things for a Horned Frogs lineup that still hasn't fully found its rhythm. Currently, it's just Sawyer Strosnider and Chase Brunson who are hitting over .300 on the season so far. Strosnider has only improved on his numbers from last year by hitting an astounding .360 at the plate with nine hits, one triple, and three home runs.

Not only can the Frogs improve at the plate against the Chargers; they could also significantly improve their numbers on the mound. TCU's pitching so far this season, especially out of the bullpen, has been inconsistent, and this weekend offers an opportunity to recalibrate and get the staff trending in the right direction.

Walter Quinn has been the most dependable out of the bullpen for TCU this season. Not only does he lead the team with four appearances this season, but he also leads the pitching staff in both ERA (1.42) and WHIP (.47).

If this Horned Frog pitching staff is as capable as its talent suggests, most of these arms should be able to settle in with performances that reflect their true ability. It's important to remember that six of TCU's first seven games came against opponents ranked inside the top-25.

Who Stands Out for the Chargers?

Since New Haven has only played three games this season, it can be hard to determine who truly stands out for the Chargers. Aedan Forde and Bobby Herzman are both currently hitting over .400 on the season, but are doing so with only five at-bats each. Herzman, the first baseman for the Chargers, seems to be a power threat as he was the only one to record a home run against Missouri.

The New Haven pitching staff is what it is. The Chargers currently have a team ERA of 17.18. That's about all I can say about that.

How to Watch TCU vs New Haven

First pitch: 6 PM CT

Location: Lupton Stadium - Fort Worth, Texas

Streeming: ESPN+

TCU's weekend rotation:

Friday: Mason Brassfield

Saturday: Lance Davis

Sunday: Uli Fernsler

The Frogs will miss a start from Friday night Ace Tommy LaPour for the second straight week.

New Haven has not officially announced its Friday starter.

This section will be updated once starting pitchers are confirmed.