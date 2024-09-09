TCU Football: What Did We Learn Against LIU?
The TCU Horned Frogs did what they were supposed to do against an FCS team, by winning in a 45-0 dominant fashion. As always, though, I'm here to break down what fans can really take away from the victory as the Horned Frogs prepare to start conference play against UCF next weekend.
TCU vs. LIU - The Bad
The Offense stalls out at times
Yes, the offense went 6-6 in the Red Zone, which is the improvement that fans and I have been asking for, but it takes a lot to get there at times. Too often, the offense has a negative play and plays catchup the following two downs to position itself better, which is no fault of the play-calling or the talent, but sometimes that's just how football goes. If the offense can find a form of consistency, and with the leg of Kyle Lemmerman, this offense can be relentless.
TCU vs. LIU - The Good
This Team has insane potential
This is the part of my weekly article that I wanted to spend the majority of your reading time on, and for good reason: I think the hype has become warranted.
If you've been following the Big 12 scores from the past weekend and Week 1, then you have seen the conference's struggles lately, and with a potential Cam Rising injury, the top spot is open for a team to take.
The Frogs can be that team. Josh Hoover has proven to be the guy; he's consistent and accurate, and with the deep receiving room surrounding him, the passing offense can be explosive. The run game has left room for improvement, but with the offensive line playing as well as they have, and only in their second game together, that will come with more game experience. The defense has playmakers at every level, and the Avalos' defensive scheme allows there to be more than one "it guy" on that defense.
The only thing that will hold this team back will be themselves. If the red zone struggles continue or the discipline falters like it did in Week One against Stanford, they don't have to worry about their opponent but themselves as well. This team has the talent to compete with any other roster in the conference, and if they can piece it together, they could be playing in Arlington come December.
Maybe I'm feeding too much into the hype? Perhaps we aren't hyping up the team enough yet? Those questions will be answered this week when UCF enters town and starts conference play. Until then, try to enjoy this team and the possibilities that may come, and always remember, Go Frogs.
