TCU Parts Ways With Kaz Kazadi, Assistant AD for Football Performance

TCU has parted ways with assistant athletics director for football human performance Kaz Kazadi. It is the latest of multiple coaching moves made by Sonny Dykes and the program to revamp the coaching staff ahead of 2026.

Kazadi leaves the program after four seasons. He arrived in Fort Worth in December 2021 after having spent the previous four years alongside Dykes at SMU, and while at TCU, Kazadi was in charge of strength and conditioning. In Kazadi’s first year on staff, the Horned Frogs won the Big 12 regular season title before making a run to the 2023 National Championship. TCU collected 12 wins, including a tremendous victory over Michigan in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl.

The Frogs went 36-17 overall with Kazadi on the coaching staff, punching their ticket to postseason football in three of the four seasons.

Kazadi's Path to TCU

Before TCU, Kazadi was an accomplished linebacker at the University of Tulsa from 1992 to 1996. After graduating, he was drafted in the sixth-round of the 1997 NFL Draft by the St. Louis Rams. He would go on to play five professional seasons, including stints in the Canadian Football League and the World Football League.

After his playing career finished, Kazadi got his first coaching job as a graduate assistant at Missouri, while working toward his master’s degree in counseling psychology with an emphasis in health promotion and sports psychology. From 2005 to 2006, he was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs coaching staff before becoming the assistant strength coach at the University of South Florida in 2007. The following season, Kazadi took a job with the Baylor Bears as the strength and conditioning coach and would stay there through the 2016 season.

In 2012, he assumed the role of associate athletics director for athletic performance at Baylor (2012-2016), before stints at Arkansas State (2017), and SMU (2018-2021).

What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?

It is an interesting move for the program and is a reflection of where it is headed. Dykes wasted no time in finding a new offensive coordinator in Gordon Sammis and quarterbacks coach Brad Robbins, and after what was a frustrating season where the Frogs went 5-4 in Big 12 play, TCU is looking to take a significant stride and compete for a trip to the conference championship game.

Sonny Dykes and the Horned Frogs will continue to make moves ahead of the spring. With the transfer portal open until January 16, 2026, TCU is hoping to bring in immense talent to create competition in Fort Worth.

Recommended Articles

Powered by KillerFrogs.com