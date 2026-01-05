TCU Horned Frogs Return Notable Defensive Piece for 2026 Season

Over the weekend, the TCU Horned Frogs got some welcome news as defensive end Zachary Chapman announced that he would be returning to TCU for the 2026 season. In his second year with the program, Chapman recorded 28 total tackles, three tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

In the 2025 season, Chapman made 11 appearances for the Frogs while making nine starts at defensive end. He also rotated at his position with junior defensive end Paul Oyewale.

Chapman's return to Fort Worth is likely a sigh of relief for the Horned Frogs faithful. With a plethora of defensive veterans leaving for the NFL Draft, it was clear that head coach Sonny Dykes and his staff would need to prioritize retaining experienced contributors.

Noticeable Growth From the Defensive End

With safety Bud Clark leaving for the NFL Draft, Chapman now becomes one of the longest tenured Horned Frogs. The defensive end will be returning for his fourth year with TCU, and will likely be a key piece that defensive coordinator Andy Avalos leans on during the 2026 season.

After redshirting his first year with the program, the Missouri City, Texas native burst onto the scene in 2024 with 24 total tackles and three sacks. Because of his impact on TCU's defensive line, Chapman earned Second-Team Freshman All-American honors from The Athletic.

As a sophomore, Chapman's sack numbers took a slight dip, but his overall production on defense increased. He also made an impact in the turnover game with a forced fumble and fumble recovery. If the junior can improve on his numbers once again, there's reason to believe that TCU's defensive front could take a noticeable step forward next season.

Navigating Defensive Turnover

Dykes and his staff will have their work cut out for them in the coming months. Not only do they need to utilize the transfer portal to its fullest, but they also have to navigate TCU's turnover on defense. Several key contributors, including Kaleb Elarms-Orr, Bud Clark, and Channing Canada, are leaving for the NFL Draft after multiple years with the program.

That significant defensive turnover is why the Horned Frogs must retain as many starters as possible. So far, Dykes and Co. have done just that, as TCU's current depth chart shows that three of the four projected starters on the defensive line saw significant playing time during the 2025 season.

