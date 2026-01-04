Antonio Wilcox Joins TCU as Running Backs Coach

The TCU Horned Frogs have hired Antonio Wilcox as their running backs coach for the 2026 season. It marks the latest coaching hire by Sonny Dykes and the program amid several coaching staff changes.

Wilcox comes to Fort Worth with tremendous experience, including a successful last three seasons as the running backs coach with the UConn Huskies. He coached and developed running back Cam Edwards to a 1,000-yard season, becoming the first Husky to do so since 2019. Edwards ranked in the top 20 nationally with 1,240 rushing yards, 210 carries, and 15 touchdowns. Among rushers with 200 carries or more, his 5.9 yards per carry ranked sixth in the country.

In 2024, the Huskies also rushed for 2,590 yards, the second-highest total in school history.

Wilcox becomes the latest coach to join the Horned Frogs, further reunited with fellow offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis and quarterbacks coach Brad Robbins.

Before coaching, Wilcox played four years at Furman University. He totaled 1,777 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns. He dominated in his senior year, rushing for 814 yards and 14 touchdowns, all while averaging 5.0 yards per carry and leading the Paladins to the FCS playoffs.

His first coaching job came in 2018 at his alma mater, when he served as a quality control offensive assistant. Wilcox was a crucial piece in leading the Paladins to the SoCon championship. He then took a coaching job at North Greenville University (2018-2020), where he was a graduate assistant with the running backs. Under Wilcox, the Crusaders nearly doubled their rushing production from 2018 to 2019. He was then promoted to the full-time wide receivers coach in his final season. While at North Greenville, Wilcox coached alongside Robbins, who was the Crusaders’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

He then returned to Furman as the Paladins’ running backs coach (2021-2022). He coached Devyn Wynn to become an All-Southern Conference performer and Dominic Roberto as one of the conference’s top rushers, with 709 yards (7.4 yards per carry) and six touchdowns.

What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?

The TCU Horned Frogs continue to make significant coaching moves and will look to make a splash in the transfer portal soon. But the program’s recent hires show a considerable push toward the right direction. With departures including Kendal Briles and Kaz Kazadi, it marks a new era in Fort Worth–one that is exciting but may take time.

