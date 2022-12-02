Skip to main content

How To Watch, Listen, Stream, & Get Live Updates Of TCU Football vs. Kansas State (The Big One)

TCU will be meeting Kansas State this Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington at 11:00 am.  Here is how to watch, listen to, or livestream the game

Hello! 

SI here, the guy who knows nothing giving you everything you need to know about TCU sports.  And they tell me that includes football.  Regarding the Big One, the Big 12 Championship, TCU vs. Kansas State, here is the relevant information:  

Kickoff - 3:00 pm, Central Time

TV - ABC with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, and Holly Rowe

Live Stream - fuboTV (Start your fee trial)

Radio - WBAP 820 AM, Sirius XM 84, Sirius XM App 84 with Brian Estridge, John Denton, and Landy Burdine

Spanish Radio - Zona MX 99.1 FM with Miguel Cruz and Elvis Gallegos

Also, follow, in real-time, what the fans are saying about the game on the KillerFrogs' Fan Forum Game Day Thread.

And now for the inexplicably obligatory narrative.





Doubters be doubting and worriers be worried.  According to these ladies and gents of wisdom, Kansas State is really good (true), they have everything to gain (also true), and nothing to lose (debatable).  They're going to have an eye for revenge (true, again), and, despite our being the KillerFrogs, they have a murderous offense.    

Which is stupid because as we all know, virtually every concern could just easily prover a source of confidence when applied to us.  After all, were Kansas State so good, they presumably would have beaten us when they had the chance--or UT for that matter, against whom our defense gave up a mere three points.  And while it's true Kansas State has much to gain, there is no National Championship on their potential horizon.  And being in a position in which one has nothing to lose hardly secures them advantage over another who has everything to.  And while they indeed have an eye for revenge, so do we:  for giving them the advantage in those two quarters that jeopardized our CFP bid.  And as for their killer offense, is Will Howard being considered for a Heisman? 

If he is, that is news to me, and I would dearly appreciate it next time if someone informed me of such matters before I committed myself as such a fool in print. 

And if all else fails, our defense can simply take him out, too.  They've done it enough this season.  Go get 'em, Damonic! 

Regardless, TCU wins.  Because I, the Sports Ignoramus, says so.  And a Sports Ignoramus is always right.  

Cheers. 

Go Frogs! 

