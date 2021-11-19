Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    TCU Football vs Kansas: Uniform Reveal and Kickoff Time
    Publish date:

    TCU Football vs Kansas: Uniform Reveal and Kickoff Time

    The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Kansas Saturday at 3:00 p.m.
    Author:

    TCU Football

    The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Kansas Saturday at 3:00 p.m.

    The Frogs are back home this week to play the Kansas for the final home game of the season. The team will be wearing their black and purple uniform combo. The uniforms include the black Nike Vapor cleats with the white swoosh along with the Nike black pants and the black jersey for senior day. Kickoff time is at 3:00 pm at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Next week game against Iowa State kicks off at 3:30 pm. Go Frogs!! 

    1

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

    Read More

    Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news!

    2
    Football

    TCU Football vs Kansas: Uniform Reveal and Kickoff Time

    1 minute ago
    Oklahoma State's Jaylen Warren (7) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter during the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
    Football

    Big 12 Football Power Rankings and Bowl Projections: Week 11

    14 hours ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) looks for a receiver to complete the game winning two point conversion against the Texas Longhorns in overtime at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
    Football

    TCU Football vs Kansas: Opponent's Players to Watch

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_17161462
    Football

    College Football Week 12 Games of the Week

    15 hours ago
    @TCU Women's Basketball- Photo of Aahliyah Jackson
    Basketball

    TCU Women's Basketball: TCU/Tulane takeaways

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_16180967
    More Sports

    TCU Baseball 2022 Big 12 Schedule Announced

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_17161781
    Football

    Kansas at TCU Betting Preview, Pick Strategy

    Nov 17, 2021
    Nov 13, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Jerry Kill (front) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
    Football

    TCU Football Releases Depth Chart: Week 12 vs. Kansas

    Nov 17, 2021