TCU Football vs Kansas: Uniform Reveal and Kickoff Time

The Frogs are back home this week to play the Kansas for the final home game of the season. The team will be wearing their black and purple uniform combo. The uniforms include the black Nike Vapor cleats with the white swoosh along with the Nike black pants and the black jersey for senior day. Kickoff time is at 3:00 pm at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Next week game against Iowa State kicks off at 3:30 pm. Go Frogs!!

