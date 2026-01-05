TCU Lands Commitment From Harvard Quarterback

The TCU Horned Frogs have made a splash in the transfer portal, securing quarterback Jaden Craig from Harvard. TCU On SI’s JD Andress confirmed the report.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound senior from Montclair, New Jersey, is coming off one of the most dominant seasons in recent history. Craig led the Crimson to a 9-2 record in the Ivy League and its first trip to the FCS Playoff. He orchestrated a high-octane offense that ranked first in total yardage and averaged 438.6 yards per game. That is over 52.9 yards more than the second most potent offense in Yale (385.7). Harvard also averaged 36.5 points per game.

Jaden Craig (1) became the Crimson's all-time leader with 6,074 passing yards and 52 passing touchdowns. | Harvard Crimson on X

The New Jersey native was the conference’s leading passer with 2,869 yards, throwing for 25 touchdowns and just seven interceptions, on his way to becoming one of the most accurate passers in the conference with a 61.5 completion percentage.

He was named to the Phil Steele First Team All-Ivy, 2025 Division I FCS All-Eastern College Athletic Conference Team, and All-New England Team by the New England Football Writers Association, in what was a record-breaking season for the third-year quarterback.

Craig is now the all-time leading passer in program history with 6,074 passing yards and 52 touchdowns. He smashed Neil Rose’s record of 41, which stood for nearly a quarter of a century.

Harvard Crimson quarterback Jaden Craig (1) | Harvard Football on X

Perhaps the most exciting trait of Craig’s game is his deep ball. He averaged 13.8 yards per pass last season, which would have ranked first in the FBS among quarterbacks with at least 300 pass attempts. The next highest would be the nation’s leading passer, Drew Mestemaker (9.5). After that, the Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza (9.4).

Sonny Dykes and TCU have made a promising splash, but there is still a long way to go. The Frogs will hope that securing Craig for the upcoming season can attract additional talent as well. With the departure of Kendal Briles and Josh Hoover, and the hiring of Gordon Sammis as offensive coordinator, there are various moving pieces around the program.

What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?

The Frogs will need to bolster their receiving corps and continue developing the offensive line and young running backs' room to remain competitive in a parity-filled Big 12 Conference.

With the transfer portal open until January 16, 2026, the Frogs will be in the market to bolster and upgrade their team. Following an Alamo Bowl victory over No. 16 USC, TCU may also benefit from the win.

