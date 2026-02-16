Three-Star Dual Threat QB Commits to TCU

TCU landed one of the top quarterbacks in the 2027 class on Saturday, when Waco Robinson quarterback Brice McCurdy announced his commitment to the Horned Frogs. The staff, including new offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis and new quarterback coach Brad Robbins, as well as head coach Sonny Dykes made it clear to McCurdy that he was a top priority for them. “Coach Sammis came down to visit me along with Coach Dykes and Coach Robbins. They made me a priority, and I like their message about development and how I fit in their system,” McCurdy said.

He had announced his top six schools on February 3, which had a Big 12 Conference feel to it since five of them were from the conference. They included Arizona, Baylor, Cincinnati, UCF, Duke, and TCU. Yet it was the Horned Frogs who separated themselves from the rest of them, due to their location and the coaching staff. “TCU really separated itself for me because of how close it is to home compared to the other schools I was considering, which makes a big difference for my support system and comfort. Everything felt right from the start, and once I left campus, I knew that TCU was the place for me. On top of that, the coaching change stood out in a huge way. Coach Sammis and Coach Robbins did an amazing job breaking down the offense and showing me exactly how I’d be used. I truly believe their system will help take my game to the next level.”

McCurdy, who received an offer from TCU last March, is rated as a three-star prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals/On3. The 247Sports Composite has him rated as an 87 overall and is the No. 593 overall prospect nationally, the No. 41 quarterback, and the No. 80 player in Texas. The Rivals Industry Ranking has McCurdy at No. 594 nationally, No. 38 among quarterbacks, and No. 81 among Texas prospects. He had an excellent 2025 season for the Rockets, leading them to a 9-3 record and the Area Round of the Texas Class 4A Division II playoffs. McCurdy completed 142 of 238 passes for 2,207 yards and 23 touchdowns, while also recording 114 carries for 695 yards and six touchdowns, according to MaxPreps. He was named a 13-4A First Team All-District selection.

McCurdy is the first commit in the Horned Frogs' 2027 class, and now his plan is to get some recruits to join him in Fort Worth. However, he doesn’t believe that it should be too difficult due to the culture that has already been established. “I’ve got some big-time recruits in my area that I’m definitely going to push for, and I’m going to do everything I can to bring the right guys with me to Fort Worth. But at the same time, TCU is a special place — the culture, the coaching staff, and the environment sell themselves. So between my efforts and what the program naturally offers, I truly believe they’re going to attract a lot of high-level recruits on their own,” via JD Andress (KillerFrogs.com | TCU On SI.

He also had a message for all the Horned Frogs faithful. “I just want to thank the TCU Horned Frogs fan base for all the support already. I’m extremely excited to be a part of this program, represent it the right way, and get to work in Fort Worth. The future is bright, and I can’t wait to build something special here.”

