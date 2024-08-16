TCU Media Meets with Devean Deal and Braylon James After Day 13 of Fall Camp
Devean Deal and Braylon James had a lot of good to say about how fall camp has gone so far for the Horned Frogs. With close to two weeks before the Horned Frogs travel to Stanford for the season-opener, fall camp comes to a close tomorrow with media access with head coach Sonny Dykes.
Devean Deal answered questions about the TCU defense, commenting on how much sharper the defense has looked over the past year. Like other defenders that have answered questions from the media, Deal described the defense as physical and fast.
Braylon James spoke highly of the TCU offense saying that the playmakers TCU has made the offense explosive. James said that part of the reason he transferred to TCU was his relationship with Coach Kelly before he went to Notre Dame. The wide receiver also said that the ability to play behind a dominant receiver like Savion Williams helps him get better as well.
As a bonus to Thursday's media availability, the offensive line coach A.J. Ricker talked to one of our KillerFrogs members after practice. Coach Ricker said that the offensive line is a day-by-day thing. He added that not only are they still trying to figure out their rhythm as a group, but there are ongoing battles still going on for starting spots as well.
