How To Watch, Listen, Stream, & Get Live Updates Of TCU Football vs. Michigan (The Bigger One)

SI here, the guy who knows nothing giving you everything you need to know about TCU Sports, and that includes football. Supposedly. Anyhow, here is the relevant information regarding The Bigger One, The SemiFine-All, the Football Penant, The Highest Height Of Purgatory--The Fiesta Bowl, TCU vs. Michigan:

Kickoff - 3:00 pm, Central Time

TV - ESPN with Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Tiffany Blackmon, and Molly McGrath

Radio - WBAP 820 AM, Sirius XM 81, Sirius XM App 81 with Brian Estridge, John Denton, and Landy Burdine

Spanish Radio - Zona MX 99.1 FM with Miguel Cruz and Elvis Gallegos

And now for the inexplicably obligatory narrative.

There is dissent in the ranks. A Civil War is afoot. Of the mighty twelve KillerFrogs writers, there is a Magnificent 7, and a Perfidious 5. The Magnificent: Yours truly, Brother Nate The Gift Cross, The Barry (Smiley) Lewis, Lytle, The Ian Napetian, The Big Jake Peterson, and Brother Zion Trammel.

The Perfidious 5: Capital-T Tori Couch (ouch); The BFG (the man's a mercenary); Fearless Leader Ryan Zeller (don't believe it; she's gone incognito); Saint Nick Howard (ditto); and The David Tucker (a genius and a mensch in all aspects but this once).

What happened?

I'll tell you what happened. Lack of faith. That's precisely what happened. Nate the Prophet said from the beginning it would be Duggan. And he was right. I the Idiot said we would go undefeated. And I was right.

But for some reason, you put a bunch of people in Purple in sight of the Promised Land, the glory, the National Championship, and they say: I don't think we have it in us.

Well, this letter is for all of the doubters. We have yet to lose a game, and spare me objections that start with a K and end in State. We won that game, of that I'm as certain as that we'll win tomorrow.

Horned Frog fans, there is no team, I submit, that ever touched foot to grass that have more heart than this one. Let's give them one to match. Or a thousand. Ten thousand. A hundred thousand. They deserve it.

This is the Fourth Quarter of the season. It's OUR time!

Go Frogs!

