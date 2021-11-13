Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    TCU Football vs Oklahoma State: Uniform Reveal and Kickoff Time
    November 13, 2021

    The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Oklahoma State Saturday at 7:00 p.m.
    TCU Football

    The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Oklahoma State Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

    The Frogs are back on the road this week to play the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The team will be wearing their white and purple uniform combo. The uniforms include the white Nike Vapor cleats with the purple swoosh along with the Nike purple pants and the white jersey with the the phrase WE ALL WE GOT in white embroidered on the inside of the collar. Kickoff time is at 7:00 pm at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The game will be on Fox [FuboTV]. Next weeks home game against Kansas kicks off at 3 pm. Go Frogs!! 

