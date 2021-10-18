    • October 18, 2021
    WATCH: TCU Fans During the 2021 Oklahoma Game
    WATCH: TCU Fans During the 2021 Oklahoma Game

    How TCU Fans reacted during the 2021 Oklahoma game, a 52-31 loss in Norman leading to the Frogs' 4th 3-3 start in as many years. Tag a Horned Frog or Sooner!
    Instagram - @theclintfoster Twitter - @Clint_Foster55

    Our Monday morning laughter is back, thanks to the one and only, Clint Foster!  If you are any sort of college football fan, then you will surely want to carve out a few minutes for this little gem. Turn up the volume (maybe put on some headphones) and get ready to belly laugh. Experts say that laughter is the best medicine; so, Frogs Fans, if you are still feeling down about our defense, click below for a double dose of laughter to balance out your grief.

    Alright, are you ready to experience how TCU fans reacted during the 2021 game against Oklahoma? "Defense [TCU] couldn't stop a runny nose."

    Created by Clint Foster

    Want to laugh some more? Click here. And remember, sharing is caring. Tag an OU fan!

