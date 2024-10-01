TCU QB Grade: Josh Hoover vs. Kansas
TCU football got the bounce-back it needed in a 38-27 victory over Kansas on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium.
It was another impressive statistical day for Josh Hoover, who went 28/37 for 356 yards and three scores with two interceptions. The interceptions are not ideal, but with the way that the Frogs have been turning the ball over, they were likely glad to only have three giveaways in the game. As crazy as that may sound.
The Frogs' offense recovered from an early fumble and exploded for 92 yards in five plays, capped off by a 35-yard touchdown from Hoover to his favorite target, Jack Bech. He had another fantastic day, catching 10 passes for 131 yards and two scores. He has 647 yards and six touchdowns through just five games.
With the Frogs trailing 14-7 in the first quarter, Hoover converted a 3rd & 8 by rolling left out of a collapsing pocket and finding Eric McAlister for 20 yards. That possession would end with a rushing touchdown by Cam Cook. Hoover threw his first interception late in the first half and it was returned all the way inside the TCU 10-yard line. Fortunately for the Frogs, they were able to hold the Jayhawks to a field goal. Hoover responded very strongly by leading another touchdown drive that culminated in a bullet right between two defenders to Bech for their second touchdown of the day.
Hoover's final touchdown of the day was mostly because of his receiver. McAlister made three defenders miss on his way to a 59-yard touchdown catch-and-run. That made the score 35-27 with 11:19 to play in the game. Hoover led his team down the field again for a field goal to put the Frogs up 38-27, which would be the final score.
Hoover had his share of turnovers again in this game, but he was clutch when it mattered. His ability to create for his arm by using his legs was on full display. He was the main reason TCU picked up a huge conference win, its first of the season.
Grade: B+
+ High level passing
+ Clutch playmaking
- Two interceptions
