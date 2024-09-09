TCU QB Grade: Josh Hoover vs. Long Island
The Horned Frogs entered the season with a lot of their hopes resting on their young quarterback's shoulders. Now, through two games, TCU is 2-0, and Josh Hoover looks like the quarterback the Frogs hoped he would be.
Hoover lit the Long Island defense on fire while he was in the game, finishing with 267 passing yards and completing 20-of-25 passes. He threw two touchdown passes and also had no interceptions for the second straight game to open the year.
Let's take a look at Hoover's possessions from the game and then see what kind of grade he deserves for this performance.
Hoover's first possession started at the TCU 46-yard line. His best play of the drive was a 9-yard completion to Savion Williams on his first pass of the game. The Frogs would end up settling for a field goal to take a 3-0 lead. On his second possession, Hoover did not have to do much. They started at the LIU 11-yard line after a turnover on downs. The Frogs scored a touchdown four plays later without Hoover attempting a pass.
On the Frogs' third offensive possession, Hoover connected with Williams again, this time for 18 yards and a first down. That possession would stall out and end with a missed field goal. The Frogs got into the endzone again with 13:27 to play in the first half after Hoover connected with JoJo Earle from five yards out, and TCU led 17-0. At this point, the offense was starting to roll.
On the next possession, the Frogs went 69 yards in nine plays for another rushing score. The drive was highlighted by a 26-yard pass to Williams and back-to-back completions to JP Richardson to get the Frogs down to the 2-yard line before they punched it in. The next series was another breeze for the Frogs' offense. Hoover led them on a 7-play 54-yard drive that ended in another rushing touchdown, and the score was 31-0 at the half.
Two big throws from Hoover highlighted the first drive of the second half. He connected with Eric McAlister for 37 yards and then with Blake Nowell for 46 yards. Cam Cook then ran in his third touchdown of the day for a 38-0 lead. After two straight drives ended in punts, Hoover put the finishing touches on his performance with an 11-play 42-yard drive that ended with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Chase Curtis.
Overall, Hoover did everything TCU asked him to in this game against an FCS cupcake. He did not turn the ball over, and he was very efficient, only missing five passes on the day. Aside from a couple of drives stalling out in plus territory and some quick punts, Hoover and the offense hummed along to a dominant performance. It is what is expected of TCU against an opponent like this.
Grade: A-
