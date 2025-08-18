Stock Check: Is The TCU Offensive Line Trending Up Or Down In Fall Camp?
The big question surrounding the success of the 2025 TCU Horned Frogs continues to be their offensive line. After a rough 2024 season that saw them struggle to move the line of scrimmage, will they be able to rebound and become a strength rather than a weakness for TCU?
While there is still a battle for the last spot on the offensive line, the group has been performing together during scrimmages. However, it's tough to gauge effectiveness when you're going against the same person over and over while trying to install plays.
I have watched this team throughout camp, paying close attention to the group and trying to formulate an answer for Frog fans. Just over two weeks out from their first game, I think I can finally speak with confidence about where the group lies.
Still An Ongoing Battle
After speaking to Coach Ricker, the TCU offensive line coach, on Friday, he said they were still trying to figure out their starting five and should have it narrowed down by mid-week. There are two ways to look at that information: They could be taking their time to ensure they have the right decision (most likely), or the final spot could be trying to pick the lesser of two evils.
The answer is they are being thorough.
Ricker has repeatedly said that he doesn't judge players by their position but rather by their ability. For example, he would start five players who are "centers" and teach them to be guards and tackles if they were the best players he had available. That seems to be the situation going on here. Remington Strickland has been getting reps with the first team at the center position, sliding Coltin Deery over to guard and leaving Carson Bruno out.
Bruno wasn't bad by any stretch last season either. Despite dealing with an injury for most of the year, he was the 82nd-ranked offensive guard in the country last season, and Deery was 118. He was the highest-ranked run blocker on the team. He proved his worth last season while battling adversity.
Their attentiveness to this competition is proper; it has been all camp. They have talent at every offensive position, leaving the big question of whether they can increase their run blocking production last season while maintaining their pass protection success.
Additions And Taking The Next Step Forward
With Cade Bennett's return, the offensive line got the physical "push" it needed. He is the leader of the group and added the nasty streak it desperately needed last season to move the line of scrimmage. The addition of his leadership improved the group; his abilities immediately helped strengthen the interior of a group that was a detriment last season.
Ryan Hughes's development, especially in the run-blocking department, has also taken a huge step. Being paired with Bennett has helped his maturity and talent take the step needed to watch Hoover's blind side. He has the makings of being the offensive cornerstone the Frogs have needed on their offensive line. Offensive coordinator Kendall Briles ran to the left side behind those two in camp and found success, which should carry over into the season.
It is tough to predict precisely what they will look like this season. Ben Taylor-Whitfield needs to take the next step. He has shown signs of figuring it out, but mental relapses, especially on missed assignments, hurt him last season. He saw time previously in the season rotating in at tackle, and Ricker is counting on him to hold down the right tackle spot. It's his time.
Regardless of what decision is made on the starting five, the Frogs have historically rotated in their depth players, whether for rest or for health reasons. They worked them in a ton in 2024. Allowing the Frogs to have a depth piece for the interior, regardless of who it is, is a positive sign.
The depth, though, kind of stops there, in my opinion. I like the options for the starters. A full off-season together and positive signs of cohesion in camp point to more success in the run game, but an injury could be their downfall. The depth options aren't bad—I'm not saying that—but I am saying that there is a noticeable drop off.
Overall, this group has the talent. They have the playmakers around them, and they have talented tight ends who can help with chip blocking if needed. Ryan Hughes's development will be evident, and Cade Bennett's addition will be a welcome sight. Deery has positional flexibility, Bruno returns as the highest run-blocker on the team, and Ben Taylor-Whitfield has all the physical capabilities to be the wall at the right tackle position.
They should be better. A drop-off in their pass-blocking success could happen. They were above average last season, and that won't be a bad thing. Positive success in run-blocking, but pass-blocking returning to the mean would be a net positive.
Game One against North Carolina will tell fans a lot. They will be thrown the kitchen sink. Expecting 100 percent success would be wishful thinking, but I expect to see them improve this season.