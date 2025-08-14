TCU Football Hits the 10-Day Mark in its Fall Camp Prep Work
TCU Football has reached a major checkpoint in preparation for the start of the season, as Sonny Dykes and his squad hit their 10th day of fall camp. The Frogs are now only around two and a half weeks away from their season opener against North Carolina in Chapel Hill.
After practice concluded, Cornerback Coach Julius Brown, Markis Deal, and Zach Chapman were available for today's media availability.
Coach Brown, entering his second year with TCU, previously coached at Washington and Fresno State before arriving at TCU at the last second in 2024. With Washington, Brown was part of the 2023 team that made it to the college football playoffs and eventually the national championship.
Deal and Chapman both started over 10 games for the Frog defense last year, both accumulating over 20 total tackles throughout the season. The duo also had a combined 8.5 TFL that included 4.5 sacks on opposing quarterbacks. With the return of Paul Oyewale from injury, this TCU defensive line only becomes more impressive.
Cornerback Coach Julius Brown
When asked about how Coach Brown felt about the cornerbacks at TCU, he responded with high praise for how competitive they are day in and day out.
"Yeah, I think we have a lot of competition in that room. We have four seniors in there; those guys have played a lot of football...I think we're constantly growing every day, just getting better in terms of understanding concepts and what teams are trying to do. It's been a great competition so far."
When asked about his relationship with the cornerbacks, Coach Brown said that he's gained a deeper understanding of the players now that he's spent a year with them.
"Last year, it was kind of last second, but being around them for a year, knowing what makes them tick, knowing different ways to motivate them...it's been great."
When asked if he had a solid understanding of who was winning a starting position, Coach Brown responded by saying that he and the other coaches are letting it sort itself out. He added that "the guys know they're in a competition, we track everything they do...and we show it in the room every day."
Defensive End Zach Chapman
Next up was Zach Chapman, a defensive end that started all 13 games for the Frogs last season.
When asked about his evaluation of the fall scrimmage this past Sunday, Chapman responded by saying that they learned that the defense has a lot in the tank.
"We can just keep on going, we're going to put up a fight always, especially with our own brothers...iron sharpens iron and we're always going to fight."
Chapman was then asked what it was like having Oyewale back healthy on the defensive side of the ball for TCU. Oyewale missed the entire 2024 season.
"Paul is a strong dude, and he's also been here a year longer than me. He's just a great teammate to have around; he always keeps our energy up."
Chapman ended the presser by talking about the defensive line as a whole where he gave high praise
"We're always pushing each other and making sure we compete with each other. It's not just a competition between the ends, but it's a competition between the ends and the studs...we all just keep each other going."
Defensive Tackle Markis Deal
Last but not least was Markis Deal, who had missed a part of fall camp with a minor injury.
When asked about missing the fall scrimmage, Deal responded by saying that it's hard not being out there with his teammates.
"I want to be out there playing, but just seeing them and letting them get reps...it's a big opportunity for them to get on the field and to show what they can do."
When asked about his reps as a starter in the 2024 season, Deal responded by saying that his start against Kansas was a huge confidence builder.
"I still remember we were down in the red zone...I made two plays back-to-back and just realized that I could be that player for the team and spark some energy."
Deal closed the short presser by giving his thoughts on how good the TCU defense can be this year.
"I think we can be one of the best defenses in college football, but it's all a mentality, so we have to get better day-by-day...we still have things to clean up."
Even with today’s lineup of defensive coaches and players, the confidence coming out of the TCU camp is easy to notice. From position groups to overall scheme, there’s a clear belief that the defensive side of the ball can set the tone this fall.
TCU Football is back in action tomorrow, so stay tuned for more Horned Frog football coverage in the near future.