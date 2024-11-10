WATCH! Killer Frogs Postgame Show: TCU vs OSU Recap
TCU became bowl-eligible on Saturday night after the 38-13 win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Horned Frogs dominated all game by taking advantage of a weak Oklahoma State run defense. After the postgame press conference which included Sonny Dykes and some of the impactful players, some members of TCU On SI quickly summarized the game and gave their thought on the win itself.
To start off, TCU On SI writer Carson Wersal said that he believes the win itself, while not against a very good team, could be more impactful than people realize. Multiple players emphasized that TCU becoming bowl-eligible was the first step to becoming a dominant program that can compete for a Big 12 title. The win itself also kept TCU's odds to make the Big 12 title game, while those odds being slim, alive for the time being.
When talking about the TCU defense, Carson said that the sack by Nana Osafo-Mensah set the tone for the Frosg early in the game. While TCU didn't score off of the drive in which they started in Oklahoma State territory, the pressure from the Horned Frogs didn't let up the rest of the game.
TCU on SI writer JD Andress emphasized that Josh Hoover and the TCU offense have been extremely good the past two weeks. JD added that it was the best that the offense had looked all season if you remove the first two drives where the TCU offense had to settle for field goals.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.