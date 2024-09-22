WATCH! TCU at SMU Postgame Show
On Saturday, the "Battle" of the Iron Skillet was played in Dallas as the TCU Horned Frogs took on the SMU Mustangs. It was a lopsided affair from the beginning as the Mustangs got out to a quick 17-0 start and never looked back.
After the game, the KillerFrogs crew of JD Andress and Nolan Ryan discuss what they witnessed and how poorly TCU played.
Watch the Postgame Show Here:
Nolan talks about the penalties and turnovers and how poorly TCU played all sides of the ball. Asked if he would rather have the second half of the UCF game, in which TCU just got beat, or the second half of the SMU game, in which TCU beat itself, he said he'd take the UCF game.
JD talks about how SMU had six plays where they had it 3rd and long and were able to convert for 10+ yards each time. TCU was once again not able to stop the run, just as they weren't able to in Week 3 against UCF.
In a game in which head coach Sonny Dykes was ejected for the first time in his career, TCU needs to find a way to put this game behind them. And as Nolan and JD say at the end of this show, "We are on to Kansas."
