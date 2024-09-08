WATCH! TCU vs. LIU Postgame Recap Show
KillerFrogs staff members, JD Andress, Carson Wersal, and Mac Walters, spoke about the TCU 45-0 win against Long Island.
A few notable things happened in the win against Long Island. Firstly, Josh Hoover tied the record for most passes completed in a row by a TCU quarterback and ended the game going 20/25 for 267 yards. The win against Long Island was the first shutout win by the Horned Frogs since 2017 in a 43-0 win over Kansas. TCU wide receivers accounted for 298 total yards of offense, with Savion Wiliams leading the bunch. As KillerFrogs member Carson Wersal mentioned in the postgame video, it wasn't an explosive night for the Frogs, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. Dykes also mentioned that it was a balanced offensive performance tonight.
On the defensive side of the ball, there isn't really much to say. TCU dominated on all fronts, only allowing Long Island to get into the red zone once throughout the game; a Namdi Obizaor interception soon followed after that red zone trip. Johnny Hodges and Richard Toney Jr. both led the defense with seven tackles, and the defense combined for six tackles for a loss and two sacks. One of the things KillerFrogs member Mac Walters noted was that LIU was 3 for 17 on 3rd down against the Frogs on Saturday night.
Towards the end of the brief recap, JD Andress spoke about Namdi Obiazor, saying that the change in defensive coordinator has led Obiazor to become a premier linebacker for the Frogs. During Namdi Obiazor's press conference, JD asked the TCU linebacker if he felt like he could make more big plays since he's not at safety anymore. Obiazor responded, saying that the defense allows him to get after the quarterback and be more aggressive.
