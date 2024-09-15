WATCH! TCU vs UCF Postgame Show
The KillerFrogs members talked about the UCF loss after the game on Saturday. While TCU scored 34 points with over 450 yards of offense, the Horned Frogs' inability to run the ball cost them dearly in the end. Carson Wersal was especially upset that the TCU defense was getting beat by a very limited UCF playbook.
JD Andress pointed out that the offensive production in the 2nd half compared to the 1st was abysmal. The Frogs put up 21 points in the 1st half and only punted once, when in the 2nd half, the offense struggled to get in the red zone and deliver.
When asked about which side of the ball was more concerning to the KillerFrogs members, Nolan Ruth spoke for all three members when he said that the defense is more concerning as of right now. He added that the inability to stop the same play over and over was puzzling at times when the defense knew what was going to happen.
