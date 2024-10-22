WATCH! TCU vs Utah Post-Game Interviews with Dykes, Battle, Hoover & Deal
On Saturday, TCU beat Utah 13-7 in Salt Lake City. This win showed the defense has the ability to shut down offenses almost entirely. The team had issues scoring touchdowns in the redzone which has been an issue throughout the year.
TCU vs. Utah Postgame Interview - Head Coach Sonny Dykes
After the game, head coach Sonny Dykes opened, talking about how it was not a pretty win, but the team played hard and found a way to win against a good Utah football team. Then he mentioned how much he respects Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham. Whittingham is one of the longest-tenured coaches in college football. He mentions that TCU is playing complementary football; when the offense struggles, the defense steps up, and vice versa. When asked about Savion Williams getting direct snaps, Dykes said, " He's good in the open field and when he gets his hands on the ball he's hard to tackle.". Dykes concluded with, " We are a team that needs to have some confidence and we have played a little tight this year...I think we will gain a lot of confidence from this. We played complimentary football.". Dykes mentioned how the late substitution issues need to be fixed.
TCU vs. Utah Postgame Interview - Running Back Trent Battle
Trent Battle is a running back at TCU who has been dealing with injuries this season. He said, " It felt great to be back, watching the games from the sidelines for six weeks hurt because you want to be out there with your guys.". He said his mentality as a blocker is " bad intentions, you don't want to go into their soft or hesitant. ". He said Josh Hoover is one of the best quarterbacks in the country, and if he is protected, big plays will come. He mentioned how they were talked to before they came to Utah about how they need to be aggressive, and there's no looking back at what happened, and only they can dictate what happens. He thinks this mentality will be kept for the rest of the year.
TCU vs. Utah Postgame Interview - Quarterback Josh Hoover
It's was proud of the team and thanked God for his involvement on the TCU football team during the adversity they have been through. He said, " It's one the best defensive performances he's ever seen.". He talked about how the team needs to improve in the red zone. He mentioned how Utah's defense did a good job confusing the offense with different schemes. He talked about how once a mistake happens, there is nothing you can do about it but move forward. He talked about how he wants to be a complete quarterback, not a gunslinger who makes many errors. He made sure to mention that we, the press, have a " safe and blessed flight home.". Hoover has lots of potential in the future and could become a Heisman-level player.
TCU vs. Utah Postgame Interview - Linebacker Devean Deal
Devean Deal had two sacks this week, which is the most of any game in his career. He knew he had to step up because his partner was out due to injury. Deal said the game plan was to stop the run and free them up to get after the quarterback. When asked about the offense's struggles in the red zone, Deal said, " It's our job to go out there an bail them out because they are going to do that plenty for us.". He said it was the best defensive performance of the year "so far.".
Next week TCU plays Texas Tech at home on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
