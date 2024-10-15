Week 7 Results: A Week of Nail-Biters
Week 7 of the season has been played, and the Big 12 played against Power 4 opponents in every game.
This week helped establish the Big 12's rankings with games like Colorado versus Kansas State and Utah versus Arizona State. The upset of the week was Arizona State beating Utah.
*Baylor, Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State, TCU, and Texas Tech all have their bye week this week.
Big 12 Week 7 Matchups and Predictions
All times listed are Central Time.
#16 Utah(4-2, 1-2) at Arizona State(5-1, 2-1)
Utah quarterback Cam Rising looked terrible this week. It was his first start since his hand injury, and he looked like he could not throw the ball downfield. Going into halftime, he was seven for twenty with ninety-seven yards and an interception with one catch around twenty yards. Rising ended with three interceptions. Utah running back Micah Bernard looked fantastic; he rushed for 129 yards and scored a touchdown with 6.1 yards per carry. ASU's quarterback Sam Leavitt threw for 154 yards with one touchdown and an interception. Sun Devils' running back Cam Skattebo ran for 158 yards with two touchdowns, averaging 7.2 yards per carry. He secured the game for Arizona State with a 47-yard touchdown with two minutes and forty-one seconds left. ASU plays at Cincinnati next week, and Utah plays TCU.
Result: Arizona State beat Utah 27-19.
Cincinnati(4-2, 2-1) at UCF(3-3, 1-2)
UCF benched quarterback K.J. Jefferson going into the game this week. The team hoped he would be the piece needed to make this offense fire on all cylinders. Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby has been playing like a top-five quarterback in the nation. He played his worst game of the season in the first half; he threw two interceptions in UCF territory in the first half. In the second half, he went twelve for thirteen for 120 yards. UCF running back R.J. Harvey has now rushed for under 100 yards in three straight games after rushing for 100 yards in the five previous games. Cincinnati plays Arizona State next week, and UCF plays at Iowa State.
Result: Cincinnati beat UCF at 19-13.
Arizona(3-3, 1-2) at #14 BYU(6-0, 3-0)
BYU destroyed Arizona after being down 7-0 when the first quarter ended. BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff played well; he threw for 218 yards and two touchdowns. BYU wide receiver Parker Kingston threw a thirty-three-yard pass for a touchdown. The Cougars forced four turnovers during the game. Arizona quarterback Noah Fafita was twenty-six for fifty-two. He threw 275 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan caught five balls for 78 yards. This matchup will be determined by whether BYU's defense can stop Arizona's offense. BYU plays Oklahoma State next week and Arizona plays Colorado.
Result: BYU beat Arizona 41-19.
#11 Iowa State(6-0, 3-0) at West Virginia(3-3, 2-1)
Turnovers are one of the most significant indicators of how a game will go. Iowa State had zero turnovers, whereas WVU had two. West Virginia quarterback Garret Greene accounted for both turnovers while throwing for 206 yards and one touchdown. Greene had eighty-seven rushing yards, which led the team. Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht threw for 265 yards with one touchdown during their victory over the Mountaineers. Cyclones wide receiver Jayden Higgins caught seven balls for 102 yards. Next week, the Cyclones play UCF, and West Virginia plays Kanas State.
Result: Iowa State beat West Virginia 28-16.
#18 Kansas State(5-1, 2-1) at Colorado(4-2, 2-1)
Yikes, Colorado had negative twenty-nine rushing yards this game! Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter was held to just three catches for twenty-six yards, his least of the season. Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders left his heart on the field; he threw for 388 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Sanders went thirty-four for forty in the loss. Colorado wide receiver Omarion Miller caught nine balls for 145 yards. LaJohntay Wester caught five balls for fifty-eight yards and two touchdowns. Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson three for 223 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Kansas State plays at West Virginia next week and Colorado plays at Arizona.
Result: Kansas State beat Colorado 31-28.
Week 6 Big Games Outside the Big 12
#1Texas(6-0, 2-0) vs. #18 Oklahoma(4-2, 1-2)
Texas trounced Oklahoma this year in the Red River rivalry game. Oklahoma quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. played fine; he threw for 151 yards. He did not cost them the game, but he needed to have a career game for the Sooners to win. Oklahoma had their five top receivers out for the game. Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers played fine in his return to glory; he threw for 199 yards with one interception and a touchdown. Texas running back Quintrevion Wisner ran for 118 yards and a touchdown. Texas plays Georgia next week, and Oklahoma plays South Carolina.
Result: Texas beat Oklahoma 34-3.
#4 Penn State(6-0, 3-0) at USC(3-3, 1-3)
Penn State showed grit coming back this week after being down 20-6. Penn State Drew Allar threw for 391 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. Nitty Lions tight end Tyler Warren had seventeen receptions for 224 yards and one touchdown. USC quarterback Miller Moss threw for 220 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Trojans running back Woody Marks ran for 111 eleven yards and averaged 5.5 yards per carry. This game was an emotional rollercoaster for both teams and was heartbreaking for all Trojan fans. Penn State is off next week and USC plays Maryland.
Result: Penn State beat USC 33-30 in OT.
#9 Ole Miss(5-2, 1-2) at #13 LSU(5-1, 2-0)
This game may have been the best game of the year it was a defensive battle with both teams having elite offenses.. The Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart, just came up short this game. He threw for 284 yards with one interception and touchdown. Ole Miss had two receivers go for over a hundred yards, Cayden Lee and Tre Harris. Rebels running back Ulysses Bentley IV ran for 107 yards and a touchdown. LSU quarterback Garret Nussmeier threw for 337 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He threw fifty-one passes and only completed twenty-two of them. Ole Miss had forty-two more yards than LSU did. Ole Miss has their on bye next week and LSU plays at Arkansas.
Result: LSU beat Ole Miss 29-26 in OT.
#2 Ohio State(5-1, 2-1) at #3 Oregon(6-0, 3-0)
I am a big believer in head coach Dan Lanning and quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Gabriel threw for 341 yards and two touchdowns. Ohio State quarterback Will Howard played well in the Buckeyes loss. He threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns with a 75% completion accuracy. Buckeyes' running Quinshon Judkins ran for 87 yards. The MVP of this game was Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart. He caught seven balls for 149 yards and a touchdown. The Ducks running back, Jordan James, ran for 115 yards and one touchdown. Ohio State is off next week, and Oregon will play Purdue.
I was 4-1 on the Big 12 this week, bringing my season record to 61-21 in all games.
