What Playing As Each Big 12 Team In EA Sports College Football 25 Says About You
It is finally here—the day that many fans have been waiting for over a decade, a day of nothing but being glued to video games as you attempt to rebuild your favorite team into a dynasty that would make even Nick Saban jealous.
Of course, everyone will want to pick their favorite team first, but what about those avid football fans who don't necessarily have a favorite team? Well, you are in luck, my friend; here is a guide to what playing as each team says about you from a fan perspective.
Arizona- You are here to party and play football, that's it. Your team's GPA might be the lowest in the conference, but you also might have the most fun while challenging for a Big 12 Championship spot. A good pick.
Arizona State- You like a challenge, but not too much. You want to build a good team with good resources behind you but don't want the most challenging difficulty of recruiting. A decent first pick.
Baylor- Your favorite room in the house is probably the restroom because that's what the stadium you would be playing in looks like. You can try to rebuild, but unfortunately, they will never be the best Big 12 school in the state. You can choose better.
BYU- You probably have never had an alcoholic beverage and will celebrate every win online with chocolate milk, just soaking it in. It's an ok choice.
Cincinnati- You probably say "ope" when you pass by someone and eat chili on all your food. However, this would be an excellent rebuild challenge. A good pick.
Colorado- You will most likely spend more time editing every player's accessories and drip than you will playing the game. You will probably tell all your friends you can beat them, but never come close. A fun pick.
Houston—Man, do you like a challenge or what? This is probably the hardest rebuild in the whole conference, and it will take some time, but you probably wanted that anyway. A great pick for those who dare.
Iowa State- You play for one game a year, and that is for when you will play Iowa; other than that, you will only care that every home game is at night. A good pick.
Kansas- You like an underdog story; they make you feel good, and you see potential in what is happening in Kansas and want to fast-track it. It's a fun pick.
Kansas State- You will think your game is glitching because no matter how good your season is, you will never win a championship, and you are starting to think the game is coded that way. An easy but fun choice.
Oklahoma State—Your older brother is leaving for college this fall, and you think you will finally be the favorite in the family since it's just you. Except now, no one even pays much attention to you, and you miss them. It's an OK choice.
TCU- You won't even be rebuilding your team. You will be too busy playing Georgia repeatedly until you find out the highest score the game will allow you to score on an opponent. It's not a good choice since they took away their uniforms.
Texas Tech- You will edit your quarterback to be Patrick Mahomes and make sure he has all the best stats, but you will still lose a lot of games because you forgot to make your defense better, just like every other year. A fun pick with the a new stadium.
UCF- You like space. You really like outer space and probably only picked them because of the astronauts' uniforms. It's a respectable choice.
Utah- You think you are the most intelligent person in the room everywhere you go and everyone is below you and should be thankful that you have graced them with your presence. It's certainly an easy playthrough.
West Virginia- You already ordered couches to be delivered to your house to be burned after every win, and you probably have the largest beard out of all your friends. An excellent choice.
