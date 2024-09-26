Which Big 12 Games Should You Watch: Week Five
It only took five weeks, but we made it. The only games played involving Big 12 teams will be against one another. We got a tease of it last week, but this week, we get down to the real meat and potatoes of the season, and what a great slate it is to kick it off.
Big 12 Week 5 - Must Watch Games
#20 Oklahoma State at #23 Kansas State
It is a de-facto third-place game, with the winner likely keeping their hopes alive of playing in the conference championship. Both teams need a rebound win after disappointing performances in week four, and one of these teams can establish them as a threat in the conference while the other slides out.
Colorado at UCF
The Buffs needed a miracle to beat Baylor, and UCF had the biggest comeback of the season in their last conference games. But how will they match up now that they play each other? With a big win this weekend, UCF could emerge as a legitimate threat to the title.
TCU at Kansas
Both teams desperately need to get back in the win column after a disappointing two weeks. Look out for one of these teams to go off the rails if they also drop this game.
Big 12 Week 5 - Keep Track of the Scores
#22 BYU at Baylor
I didn't think I'd have to put a rank beside BYU this season, but here they are. Can the Cougars keep it up against a coach who is coaching for his job?
Cincinnati at Texas Tech
Tech got off to a slow start and is looking to rebound, while the Bearcats would like to see a .500 record in conference play this season.
Big 12 Week 5 - Only Look for the Final Score
#18 Iowa State at Houston
Arizona at #10 Utah
