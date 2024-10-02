Which Big 12 Games Should You Watch: Week Six
Week five didn't disappoint. Utah was upset late into the night, but Kansas State took care of business and remains atop the favorites to win the conference. So, how does this impact week six? Read below to see which games should be on your radar for the weekend.
Big 12 Week 6 - Must Watch Games
UCF at Florida
The Knights were upset by Colorado last weekend and need a bounce-back win against their in-state rival, who is still trying to find their identity.
Texas Tech at Arizona
Tech has been on the upswing after losing early in the season to Wazzu, and Arizona is riding the high of a victory over top-ten-ranked Utah. This game could potentially have the final score of a basketball game, though, and should be a great watch.
West Virginia at Oklahoma State
Before this season, this would have been a top-25-ranked game, but both programs have struggled thus far. This game will tell us a lot about each team, as they are both playing with their season on the line.
Big 12 Week 6 - Keep Track of the Scores
Surprisingly, none of this week's games fall into this category. The slate isn't very interesting compared to what it has been and will be.
Big 12 Week 6 - Just Check the Final Score
Houston at TCU
#16 Iowa State vs Baylor
Kansas at Arizona State
