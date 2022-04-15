Skip to main content
Frogs in the Pros: Desmond Bane And The Memphis Grizzlies Are Playoff Bound

Frogs in the Pros: Desmond Bane And The Memphis Grizzlies Are Playoff Bound

The Former Horned Frog has had an incredible season breaking a couple of team records along the way

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Former Horned Frog has had an incredible season breaking a couple of team records along the way

This season, Desmond Bane has been putting on a show, and the fans in Memphis have been enjoying all of it. The Memphis Grizzlies won their division for the first time in franchise history with a record of 56-26. They will be the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference playoffs when they start on Saturday.

Sure, Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. are the two big names on this Grizzlies team, but Bane has undoubtedly played a part in the team’s success. Bane is playing in his second year in the NBA. He was drafted 30th overall in the 2020 draft, making him the highest draft pick of a TCU player since Kurt Thomas was drafted 10th overall in 1995 to the Miami Heat. He was the 18th former Horned Frog to be drafted into the NBA. ES

Bane has had a breakout season offensively and has set a couple of franchise records along the way. He is also expected to be a contender for the NBA’s Most Improved Player of the Year award.

Mar 30, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) shoots in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center.

Former TCU player and Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Desmond Bane has had a breakout season in his second year in the NBA. He is part of a trio leading the team into the playoffs and setting records along the way. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In the 2006-07, Grizzlies star and fan-favorite Mike Miller set the franchise record for the most 3-pointers in a single season with 202. Over the years, the only ones that even came close to that number were Mike Conley (171 3-pointers, 2016-17 season) and Juan Carlos Navarro (156 3-pointers, 2007-08 season). Until Desmond Bane. On March 23, Bane surpassed the record set by Miller. He would finish the regular season with 228 3-pointers out of 523 attempts. That’s a 43.6% success rate, up slightly from 43.2% in his rookie season.

In addition to his 3-point play, Bane’s free throw shooting percentage improved from 81.6% in his rookie season to 90.3% this season. The 90.4% mark is the highest in Grizzlies history. Bane surpassed O.J. Mayo’s set in the 2008-09 season.

The Grizzlies had three players named to ESPN’s NBA Top 25 Under 25 list, Morant (#3), Bane (#17), and Jackson Jr. (25th). Memphis finished the regular season with 56 regular-season wins, which tied the team record set initially in the 2012-13 season. The future is bright for the Memphis Grizzlies, in part to Bane. The team will host the Minnesota Timberwolves starting Saturday.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

FQL_OMVWQAgU0F8.jfif
Baseball

Big 12 Baseball Power Rankings: Texas Tech On Top; Hello, West Virginia

By Barry Lewis17 hours ago
TCU Women's Golf
More Sports

TCU Women's Golf: Iron Wits

By Tyler Brown18 hours ago
FPyIBzBWQAIYrNW
Baseball

TCU Baseball Continues Gauntlet With Home Series Vs. #4 Texas Tech

By Brett Gibbons18 hours ago
FQL5uyzXEAEWxAN
Baseball

TCU Baseball: #16 Dallas Baptist beat TCU 6-1 Tuesday Night in Dallas.

By Adam ShirleyApr 13, 2022
TCU Women's Tennis versus SMU on April 10, 2022
More Sports

TCU Women’s Tennis Sweeps PVAMU Then Loses To SMU

By Barry LewisApr 13, 2022
Sander Jong of TCU men’s tennis in the match versus Texas on April 9, 2022
More Sports

Men’s Tennis: No. 1 TCU Beats No. 11 Texas

By Barry LewisApr 13, 2022
Braydon Taylor of TCU baseball at bat against the Texas Longhorns on Sunday, April 10, 2022
Baseball

College Baseball Poll Watching Week 8: TCU Drops Out Of Most Polls

By Barry LewisApr 12, 2022
Florida State Seminoles running back Corey Wren (16) runs the ball down the field. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish lead the Florida State Seminoles 17-14 at the half Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.
Football

TCU Football: Horned Frogs Land Florida State Running Back Corey Wren Through Transfer Portal

By Adam ShirleyApr 12, 2022