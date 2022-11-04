Frogs In The Pros: Where To Catch Your TCU Horned Frogs In NFL Week 9 Action

25 TCU Horned Frogs are on NFL rosters heading into Week X of the 2022 NFL season. Here is where you can see each of your Pro Frogs this coming week:

Andy Dalton, QB, New Orleans Saints– Dalton completed 22 or 30 passes for 229 yards and a pair of touchdowns last week as the Saints blanked the Raiders 24-0. New Orleans hosts the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.

Jerry Hughes, EDGE, Houston Texans– Hughes recorded four tackles and a pair of sacks on Thursday Night Football against the Eagles. Hughes also had five tackles and a sack last Sunday against the Titans.

Trevon Moehrig, SAF, Las Vegas Raiders– Moehrig had a pair of tackles in the Raiders' Week 8 loss to the Saints. The Raiders travel to play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9.

Jason Verrett, CB, San Francisco 49ers– Verrett was unable to return to the field last week and eyes Week 10 as his return from a season-ending injury last year. The 49ers are on bye this week, giving him extra time to recover.

Marcus Cannon, OT, New England Patriots– Cannon played a majority of the Patriots' Week 8 win over the Jets, but was sidelined this week with a concussion. He is unlikely to play Sunday against the Colts.

KaVontae Turpin, WR, Dallas Cowboys– Turpin logged another rush this week in a big win over the Bears, and also had three returns for 36 total yards. The Cowboys are on bye this week.

Ross Blacklock, IDL, Minnesota Vikings– Blacklock continues his role playing roughly 25% of defensive snaps in the Vikings' win over the Cardinals in Week 8. Minnesota plays the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Ben Banogu, EDGE, Indianapolis Colts– Banogu played limited snaps in the Colts' loss to Washington on Sunday. The Colts travel to Foxborough to play the New England Patriots in Week 9.

Matt Pryor, OT, Indianapolis Colts– Pryor remains starting on the offensive line for Indianapolis. He has a tough task blocking Matt Judon as the Colts play the Patriots on Sunday.

Lucas Niang, OT, Kansas City Chiefs– The 21-day window for Niang is open and he must return to the field or put on the season-ending IR. He has not practiced since suffering a torn pec at the end of the last year.

Jalen Reagor, WR, Minnesota Vikings– Reagor returned a pair of punts last week against the Cardinals. The Vikings visit the Commanders in Week 9.

Austin Schlottmann, OL, Minnesota Vikings– Schlottmann played a pivotal special teams role in the Vikings' win over the Cardinals.

Garret Wallow, LB, Houston Texans– Wallow logged a tackle on 26% of defensive snaps played on Thursday against the Eagles and four total tackles last week against the Titans.

LJ Collier, EDGE, Seattle Seahawks– Collier returned to the field for the first time this season against the New York Giants. He deflected a pass on 28% of defensive snaps in that game. The Seahawks host the Cardinals in Week 9.

Other Horned Frogs on active NFL rosters include:

Ar’Darius Washington, SAF, Baltimore Ravens (Practice Squad)

Aviante Collins, OT, Dallas Cowboys (Practice Squad)

Obinna Eze, OT, Detroit Lions (Practice Squad)

Ty Summers, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars (Practice Squad)

TJ Carter, SAF, Los Angeles Rams (Practice Squad)

Joey Hunt, OL, Seattle Seahawks (Practice Squad)

Darius Anderson, RB, Houston Texans (Injured Reserve)

Innis Gaines, S, Green Bay Packers (Injured Reserve)

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OT, Detroit Lions (Injured Reserve)

Travin Howard, LB, Los Angeles Rams (Injured Reserve)

Joseph Noteboom, OT, Los Angeles Rams (Injured Reserve)

