Seahawks Updated QB Depth Chart: Drew Lock to Lead Seattle Amid Sam Darnold Injury

The defending champions’ path to repeating hit an early obstacle when quarterback Sam Darnold sustained a hip injury in their season opener against the Patriots. Darnold exited the game after the Seahawks’ first series of their 13–10 win and did not return.

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald told reporters after the game that they got “good news” on Darnold, noting he did not suffer a fracture. “Hip is intact, and it’s good. It’s more of like a muscle thing,” Macdonald said the following day on Seattle Sports . “That’s good. Now how long that is, we don’t know yet but really, really good news.”

Even so, Seattle is expected to be without Darnold for its Week 2 matchup at Arizona. With that, here’s a closer look at the Seahawks’ depth chart at the position.

Seahawks updated QB depth chart

String Player Starter Drew Lock Backup Jalen Milroe

Drew Lock’s history as a starter

Lock has started 28 games over his first seven NFL seasons. A second-round pick by the Broncos in 2019, Lock’s career got off to a promising start when he led Denver to a 4-1 record as a rookie while throwing for 1,020 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

That initial success did not translate into his sophomore season. Lock started 13 games and went only 4–9, throwing 16 touchdowns to 15 interceptions. He lost the starting quarterback gig to Teddy Bridgewater in 2021, and first landed in Seattle the following offseason as part of the Russell Wilson trade .

ORR: Sam Darnold’s Injury May Finally Show Us How Valuable He Is to the Seahawks

Lock has spent much of the past five years with the Seahawks, aside from a one-year stint with the Giants in 2024. Before filling in for Darnold on Wednesday, Lock had not seen significant action in a game since that 2024 campaign in New York, where he appeared in eight games, starting five. He went 1–4 in those starts while throwing for 1,071 yards, six touchdowns and five picks during the season.

Lock filled in solidly for Darnold against the Patriots, avoiding turnovers and helping them come back in the fourth quarter to win the game. He finished 16-of-22 for 187 yards and one touchdown.

“We have a ton of faith in Drew,” Macdonald said on Seattle Sports. “The guys do, too. You can see it by the way they played and by the way we called the game. He did a tremendous job coming in and executing.”

If Lock is unable to go at any point, the Seahawks can turn to second-year quarterback Jalen Milroe. A 2025 third-round pick, Milroe has yet to attempt a pass at the NFL level, but has carried the ball three times for four yards.

Seahawks’ outlook after Week 1

It’s unclear how long Darnold will be out, but fortunately for the Seahawks, their immediate schedule isn’t too daunting. Their next two games are against the Cardinals and Commanders, both winnable games.

Their schedule gets tougher in Week 4, when they begin a five-game stretch against the Chargers, 49ers, Broncos, Chiefs and Bears. It’s plausible that the reigning champions could win a few of these without Darnold—especially with their defense—but it would definitely help to get him back from injury sooner, rather than later, for this stretch.