Frogs In The Pros: Catch TCU Alumni In NFL Week 10 Action

Twenty-five TCU Horned Frogs are on NFL rosters heading into Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season. Here is where you can see each of your Pro Frogs this coming week:

Andy Dalton, QB, New Orleans Saints– Dalton threw for 210 yards and a touchdown, but also one interception, in a Monday night loss to the Ravens. The Saints look to rebound Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jerry Hughes, EDGE, Houston Texans– Hughes had a monster game in Week 9 against the Eagles, posting five tackles (two for a loss), two QB hits, and two sacks. This week, the Texans visit the New York Giants.

Trevon Moehrig, SAF, Las Vegas Raiders– Moehrig had a pair of tackles in a loss to the Jaguars, but played almost every defensive snap. In Week 10, the Raiders play the Indianapolis Colts.

Marcus Cannon, OT, New England Patriots– The Patriots placed Cannon on the short-term IR after suffering an injury in Week 8. He is eligible to return in Week 13.

KaVontae Turpin, WR, Dallas Cowboys– The Cowboys were on bye last week and return this week to play the Green Bay Packers.

Ross Blacklock, IDL, Minnesota Vikings– Blacklock saw the field for 11 snaps in the Vikings' road victory over the Commanders. This week, Minnesota plays the Buffalo Bills.

Ben Banogu, EDGE, Indianapolis Colts– Banogu played just two defensive snaps for the Colts in a loss to the Patriots last week. The Colts play the Raiders on Sunday.

Matt Pryor, OT, Indianapolis Colts– The Colts moved Pryor from left tackle to right guard mid-season, where he's been the starter since. Against the Patriots, the Colts OL as a whole crumbled, allowing nine sacks.

Lucas Niang, OT, Kansas City Chiefs– Per coach Andy Reid, Niang may need another week before he's ready to return from a torn pec suffered at the end of last season. After being designated to return from the IR, this is the last week Niang has before the team is required to put him on the season-ending IR.

Jalen Reagor, WR, Minnesota Vikings– Reagor returned two punts for 11 yards in the Vikings' win over the Commanders. This weekend, Minnesota visits the Super Bowl-favorite Buffalo Bills.

Austin Schlottmann, OL, Minnesota Vikings– Schlottmann continues his role as a special teams player as the Vikings play the Bills on Sunday.

Garret Wallow, LB, Houston Texans– Wallow recorded a tackle on 17 snaps last week in a loss to the Eagles. This week, the Texans visit the New York Giants.

LJ Collier, EDGE, Seattle Seahawks– Collier recorded his first sack of the season in his second game back from injury against the Cardinals. This week, the Seahawks play the Buccaneers in Germany.

Other Horned Frogs on active NFL rosters include:

Ar’Darius Washington, SAF, Baltimore Ravens (Practice Squad)

Aviante Collins, OT, Dallas Cowboys (Practice Squad)

Obinna Eze, OT, Detroit Lions (Practice Squad)

Ty Summers, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars (Practice Squad)

TJ Carter, SAF, Los Angeles Rams (Practice Squad)

Joey Hunt, OL, Seattle Seahawks (Practice Squad)

Darius Anderson, RB, Houston Texans (Injured Reserve)

Innis Gaines, S, Green Bay Packers (Injured Reserve)

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OT, Detroit Lions (Injured Reserve)

Travin Howard, LB, Los Angeles Rams (Injured Reserve)

Joseph Noteboom, OT, Los Angeles Rams (Injured Reserve)

Jason Verrett, CB, San Francisco 49ers (Injured Reserve)

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.