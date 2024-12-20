Frogs in the Pros: Max Duggan Signs with the St. Louis Battlehawks
Max Duggan is officially in the UFL. After a brief stint with the Los Angeles Chargers, the former Horned Frog has signed with the St. Louis Battlehawks. Duggan joins a Battlehawks team that finished 7-3 in 2024 and was tied for first in the XFL Conference. They lost to San Antonio in the XFL Conference Championship.
Duggan was sensational in his time in Fort Worth. In 2022, he helped lead the Horned Frogs to a CFB playoff win over Michigan and put his team in the national championship game. He finished with 3,698 yards, 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions on his way to being the runner up in the Heisman voting. He won the Davey O'Brien award and the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.
The TCU quarterback was selected in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL draft by the Chargers alongside his teammates Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis. Duggan made three appearances in the preseason and threw a touchdown pass but never played in the regular season. He was cut by the Chargers in August.
Duggan can throw the football well but his legs make him unique. He ran for 423 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022. He runs with a lot of power and his footwork in the pocket is impressive.
Now, he gets a second opportunity but this time in the UFL. The Battlehawks quarterback room consists of Duggan, Chevan Cordeiro from San Jose State, and Manny Wilkins who was already with the team. This isn't the first time a TCU player has played in the UFL. Former Horned Frog KaVontae Turpin was named the MVP in the then USFL back in 2022. Turpin now plays for the Dallas Cowboys and is one of the best kick returners in the NFL.
Duggan left his mark on TCU football. Many fans in Fort Worth will be cheering him on in his next endeavor. The UFL season begins on March 28, 2025.
