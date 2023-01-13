Frogs In The Pros: TCU Alumni In NFL Playoff Action

Catch your pro TCU Horned Frogs in NFL Playoff action this week. TCU had four active first-round selections playing for NFL teams and 25 total players on NFL rosters this past season.

With the playoff field set, the Frogs have players on six of the 14 playoff teams.

AFC Wild Card Round

Lucas Niang of the Kansas City Chiefs is the lone Horned Frog on an active roster for the AFC side. He battled a serious injury suffered at the end of 2021 and missed most of the 2022 season. Niang returned in Week 18 to play seven snaps– his most since the injury.

Moving forward, it's unclear how much or how little Niang will be involved in the playoffs as the plan is clearly to have him ready for next season. The Chiefs secured the coveted first-round bye and await the Wild Card results.

Ar'Darius Washington is on the Baltimore Ravens practice squad currently. The Ravens play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night.

NFC Wild Card Round

A pair of TCU alumni are teammates on the Dallas Cowboys: return specialist KaVontae Turpin– who was named a Pro Bowl player this season– and practice squad offensive lineman Aviante Collins. Dallas battled injury on the OL this year, so Collins could be called up at a moment's notice.

The Cowboys visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

Ross Blacklock, Jalen Reagor, and Austin Schlottmann all play for the Minnesota Vikings, who host the New York Giants in the NFC Wild Card round. Schlottmann finally got a starting chance earlier this season, but suffered a season-ending leg fracture. Blacklock and Reagor continue their roles as rotational players for Minnesota.

Minnesota hosts New York on Sunday afternoon.

Three other TCU alumni are rostered by two teams squaring off in the opening playoff round, the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.

LJ Collier returned to action this year after battling a preseason injury and is the only one of the three on the active roster. Center Joey Hunt is on Seattle's practice squad.

Jason Verrett of the 49ers suffered another season-ending injury shortly after returning to action from his last this year.

The 49ers host the Seahawks on Saturday to open the 2023 playoffs.

