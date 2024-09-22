From Bust to Baller: How Quentin Johnston Has Revived His NFL Career
There is no secret that Quentin Johnston had an underwhelming rookie season, but his narrative as a player may be changing soon.
After being selected 21st overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Chargers wide receiver posted just 431 yards and two touchdowns on 38 receptions in his first year in the league.
The former TCU Horned Frog notably had a 56.7% catch rate, ranking 171st of 197 qualifying receivers, and three drops over the course of his rookie campaign.
“All of my drop balls, was just me looking off before I actually caught the ball," Johnston said to USA TODAY Sports in early September. "I don't have a problem catching. I just got to be more focused at the catch point."
The offseason raised a lot of criticism, but with the departures of a lot of Charger pass catchers, including veterans Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, Johnston was going to have another chance to prove himself.
When new head coach Jim Harbaugh took the job for the Chargers, he instantly made it a point to uphold confidence in Johnston.
Harbaugh as the Michigan head coach notably encountered Johnston when he six catches, 163 yards and a touchdown in TCU's 51-45 win over the Wolverines in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl.
The NFL season is just three weeks in, but "QJ" is already off to a monster start. The 6-foot-4 wide receiver currently leads the Chargers in receptions (10), receiving yards (133) and touchdowns (3).
"We believe in him so much and we’ve seen that from him in camp and OTAs. He’s gone up and made plays. It was only a matter of time before we saw it on the big stage,” Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert said to USA TODAY Sports. “I’m happy for him, really excited for him and I know it’s only the beginning for him.”
With his coaches and teammates behind him, Quentin Johnston looks like he is primed to continue this success for a bounce back season.
"QJ" will be in action next when the Chargers host the Chiefs at 3:25 CT next Sunday, September 29.
