Hailey Van Lith Appears in 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue
Hailey Van Lith appeared in the 2025 SI Swimuit Issue released this week. The current Chicago Sky guard was one of three new Big 12 athletes featured in the issue.
HVL joined UCF track star Rayniah Jones and Colorado soccer player Phoenix Dawn Miranda as the new Big 12 players featured. The former TCU guard made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2025 as its April digital cover star.
Link to Hailey Van Lith's 2025 SI Swimsuit Gallery
In just her only season at TCU, Hailey Van Lith rewrote the record books with a school-best 663 points and 202 assists in a single season, earning the title of 2024–25 Big 12 Player of the Year on the way to the Frogs' first ever Elite Eight appearance.
To purchase the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, click here.
Van Lith will make her WNBA debut Saturday at the Indiana Fever. HVL was selected No. 11 overall by the Chicago Sky in the 2025 WNBA Draft.
