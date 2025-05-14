Killer Frogs

Hailey Van Lith Appears in 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue

The former TCU guard is one of three Big 12 athletes to debut in SI Swimsuit.

Nicholas Girimonte

Dec 8, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Hailey Van Lith (10) dribbles the ball upcourt against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second half at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Hailey Van Lith (10) dribbles the ball upcourt against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second half at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

Hailey Van Lith appeared in the 2025 SI Swimuit Issue released this week. The current Chicago Sky guard was one of three new Big 12 athletes featured in the issue.

HVL joined UCF track star Rayniah Jones and Colorado soccer player Phoenix Dawn Miranda as the new Big 12 players featured. The former TCU guard made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2025 as its April digital cover star.

Link to Hailey Van Lith's 2025 SI Swimsuit Gallery

In just her only season at TCU, Hailey Van Lith rewrote the record books with a school-best 663 points and 202 assists in a single season, earning the title of 2024–25 Big 12 Player of the Year on the way to the Frogs' first ever Elite Eight appearance.

To purchase the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, click here.

Van Lith will make her WNBA debut Saturday at the Indiana Fever. HVL was selected No. 11 overall by the Chicago Sky in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Follow KillerFrogs on X to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Nicholas Girimonte
NICHOLAS GIRIMONTE

Nick Girimonte, a senior at Texas Christian University majoring in Communication Studies with a minor in Journalism, is passionate about media, storytelling, and sports. Originally from Windsor, CA, Nick moved to Fort Worth, TX in 2021 to pursue his career goals. He has gained diverse hands-on experience as an on-air talent for Frogs Today, covering TCU sports, and as a writer and podcast host for TCU Horned Frogs on SI. Nick specializes in covering both men’s and women’s basketball. His podcast, “Frog Fever,” covers TCU and Big 12 Men’s Basketball. Additionally, he works with the TCU Football video crew, contributing to game footage and analysis. Nick has also held roles with the Texas Rangers, Barstool Sports, and Austin Industries, where he worked on social media content, event planning, and brand visibility. Nick is excited to contribute to TCU Horned Frogs On SI and looks forward to his next sports communication journey after graduation in May 2025.

Home/Frogs in the Pros