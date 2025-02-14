Jack Bech and Savion Williams Received Invites to the NFL Combine
The NFL season is officially over, and all eyes move to the draft. Jack Bech and Savion Williams hope to hear their name called on the big stage.
Bech competed in the Senior Bowl earlier this month and was named the MVP. He finished with six catches for 68 yards and a two-yard touchdown catch as time expired to give his team the 22-19 win. Bech transferred to TCU from LSU in 2023. His first year as Frog was limited due to injury and flew under the radar heading into 2024.
It didn't take long for him to grab people's attention. In week one against Stanford, he had six catches for 139 yards and a touchdown. He had a remarkable season and became just the fifth wide receiver in program history to have a 1,000 yard season with 1,034. He also hauled in nine touchdown catches.
Scouts and analysts began to take notice of his brilliant play leading up to the Senior Bowl and is currently in a lot of top 10 wide reciever lists for the upcoming draft. Savion Williams also had a terrific year for the Horned Frogs. He came in with high expectations as the team's number one wideout, but that role evolved into something else.
He was involved in the running game heavily and ended up being the leading rusher in four of the last six games. On the receiving end, he finished with 60 catches for 611 yards and six touchdowns on his way to being named All-Big 12. He also totaled over 300 yards and six scores on the ground. Williams began drawing comparisons to Deebo Samuel of the 49ers for his dual threat ability as a runner and pass catcher.
The last TCU wide receiver to be taken in the draft was Quentin Johnston when he was selected 21st overall in the 2023 draft by the Chargers.
The NFL Combine will be held from February 24th to March 3rd in Indianapolis on the NFL Network.
