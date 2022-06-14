Matt Carpenter is Making History With The New York Yankees

The Texas Rangers released Matt Carpenter on May 19th. The Yankees signed him May 26th and inserted him into the lineup that night. The rest, as they say, is history.

The New York Yankees were established in 1901, 121 years ago. With 27 World Series titles and the likes of Babe Ruth, Micky Mantle, Joe DiMaggio, and Lou Gehrig all playing in pinstripes, they are the most storied franchise in baseball. Which makes them one of the hardest franchises to rewrite the record books in. Well, our very own TCU Horned Frog Legend Matt Carpenter, has managed to do just that, becoming the newest Yankee Legend.

Matt Carpenter hit 6 home runs in his first 10 games as a Yankee, more than any other Yankee in franchise history, including the legendary Babe Ruth. In fact, Trevor Story (another Texan) is the only other player in MLB's modern era to hit 6+ home runs in the first 10 games with a team, which he did for the Colorado Rockies in 2015.

What Carpenter is doing in the Bronx is even more impressive at a closer look, as he did not even start 3 of those 10 games but came on as a pinch hitter. With that in mind Carpenter has hit 6 home runs in his first 7 starts as a Yankee. Needless to say, he has quickly become a folk hero for the current best team in baseball. As enjoyable as Matt Carpenter's history making bat is to read about, it is even more enjoyable to witness.

On Sunday, Carpenter hit 2 home runs and had 7 RBI's while making his first start at third base, capping off a historic start to his Yankee career. Hopefully, he can keep producing through the season and for years to come.

Games Starts AB H HR RBI BB K AVG OBP SLG 10 7 24 8 6 13 5 7 .333 .467 1.125

