Frogs In The MLB:  Lodolo's Reds

Former TCU pitcher, Nick Lodolo, is expected to be a part of the Cincinnati Reds pitching rotation this season. Lodolo, 24 years old, is the club's No. 2 prospect and No. 42 overall per the MLB Pipeline. He will travel with the team to start the season and will be added to the Red's active roster prior to his first start. It is projected that this start will be on April 13 versus the Cleveland Guardians.

Hunter Greene, the club's top prospect, No. 22 overall, will be making his own Major League debut Sunday against the Braves.

While at TCU, Lodolo was a fan favorite. He pitched for the Frogs for three seasons 2017-19. In his freshman year (2017), he started 15 games as part of 17 appearances. He posted a 5-1 record with a 4.35 ERA in 78 2/3 innings pitched. He had 72 strikeouts, only 28 walks, and made two appearances in Omaha during the College World Series. That year he was selected to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team, Big 12 Academic All-Rookie Team, Second-team All-Big 12 Conference, Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American, and Baseball America 2nd-team Freshman All-American.

In 2018, he made 15 starts on 16 appearances with a team-leading 7-4 record, 4.32 ERA, 77 innings pitched, and 93 strikeouts. That year, he was selected as 2nd-team All-Big 12 and 2nd-team Academic All-Big 12.

During his junior year (2019), he tied for the team lead with 16 starts. His 2.36 ERA led the team. He pitched 103 innings and had 131 strikeouts, which is the 4th-most in program history. He held opposing batters to a .203 average. On six different occasions, he had ten or more strikeouts in a game. He allowed an unearned run on four hits and six strikeouts in a loss to Arkansas in the NCAA Fayetteville Regional.

After the 2019 season, he was drafted as the No. 7 overall pick by the Reds. He became TCU's highest-ever draft pick.

Lodolo is one of the great prides of TCU, having risen in the Minor League ranks, maintaining a 2.35 ERA over the course of 21 starts, spanning four levels. He was the seventh overall draft pick in the 2019 season.

His success with the Reds organization has been immediate. After being drafted, he was assigned to the Billings Mustangs in the Rookie Advanced Pioneer League, where he had six starts. He was promoted to the Class A Dayton Dragons, where he had two starts. Over the course of the season with those two teams and eight starts, he had an 0-1 record, 2.45 ERA, 18 1/3 innings pitched, and 30 strikeouts.

He did not play in 2020 as all minor league games were shut down due to the pandemic. He started the 2021 season as part of the Red's Double-A team, the Chattanooga Lookouts. He had ten starts with the Lookouts, went 2-1 with a 1.84 ERA, 44 innings pitched, and 68 strikeouts. He was named the league's player of the month in May and was selected to play in the All-Star Futures Game.

In August of 2021, he was promoted to the Red's AAA team, the Louisville Bats. He had three starts, a 0-1 record, 6 2/3 innings pitched, ten strikeouts, four earned runs, and two walks.

Starting on three occasions, Lodolo made four overall appearances at the Cactus League during training camp this year, managing 12 strikeouts in 11 1/3 innings, with a 2.38 ERA, and a .097 WHIP.

After Lodolo's final Spring Training outing against the Diamondbacks (a game in which Lodolo threw 41 strikes out of 69 pitches), David Bell, manager for the Reds, said, "(Lodolo)'s pitching, really, with a lot of confidence." Lodolo, speaking of his performance on Sunday, for which he could boast nine whiffs, said, "As the season is coming up, you can finally start to see it come together."

Bell believes that of the Reds' first five starters, Lodolo may have the best endurance level. Lodolo assented to the assertion, noting he was capable of continuing beyond the 69 pitches he threw at the Minor League camp.

Standing a hale and hearty 6'6, Lodolo's preferred approach from the mound is a three-pitch mix of a sinking fastball, breaking ball, and changeup, all of which garnered above-average scouting grades. Lodolo is equally noted for his control, having walked a mere 11 batters in 69 innings.

Another Frog has made of his dreams a reality; only this one spits a blood that is red. Congratulations, Mr. Lodolo.

