Savion Williams Drafted by the Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers became the second team to take a wide receiver from TCU in the NFL Draft on Friday. The Packers selected Savion Williams in the third round (87th overall). Earlier in the draft, Jack Bech was selected in the second round by the Las Vegas Raiders.
Bech and Williams join four other TCU wide receivers (Quentin Johnston, Derius Davis, Jalen Reagor and KaVontae Turpin) in the NFL.
The Packers are looking to revamp their wide receiver room. Williams joins Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden as the new faces for quarterback Jordan Love to throw to. Green Bay hadn't taken a receiver in the first round in 20 years so it came as a shock to many Packers fans with the selection of Golden.
Williams provides plenty of tools for Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. He's drawn comparisons to Deebo Samuel for his ability to run after the catch and vision as a ball carrier. Williams hauled in 60 catches for 611 yards and six touchdowns. His draft stock climbed after he became TCU's lead running back.
He led the Frogs in rushing in four of the final six games, totaling 310 yards and six touchdowns. Sonny Dykes complimented his ability to adapt to his new role and it unlocked something new for Williams.
While Williams will have to compete with the likes of Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, and Romeo Doubs, there will certainly be opportunities for him. His 6'5" profile will stand out and the ability to win at the catch point can move him up the depth chart.
He ran a 4.48 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said, "He was another one of our staff favorites across the board. He's so versatile...I think he's one of those guys that Matt [LaFleur] and his offensive staff just the creativity they can use with this guy in so many ways..."
He is the first TCU player drafted by Green Bay since Vernon Scott in 2020.