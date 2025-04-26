Killer Frogs

Savion Williams Drafted by the Green Bay Packers

Coming off a career year in Fort Worth, the wideout will look to have many Lambeau leaps for the Packers.

Zion Trammell

Oct 14, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Savion Williams (3) in action during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Brigham Young Cougars at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Oct 14, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Savion Williams (3) in action during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Brigham Young Cougars at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Green Bay Packers became the second team to take a wide receiver from TCU in the NFL Draft on Friday. The Packers selected Savion Williams in the third round (87th overall). Earlier in the draft, Jack Bech was selected in the second round by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Bech and Williams join four other TCU wide receivers (Quentin Johnston, Derius Davis, Jalen Reagor and KaVontae Turpin) in the NFL.

The Packers are looking to revamp their wide receiver room. Williams joins Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden as the new faces for quarterback Jordan Love to throw to. Green Bay hadn't taken a receiver in the first round in 20 years so it came as a shock to many Packers fans with the selection of Golden.

Williams provides plenty of tools for Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. He's drawn comparisons to Deebo Samuel for his ability to run after the catch and vision as a ball carrier. Williams hauled in 60 catches for 611 yards and six touchdowns. His draft stock climbed after he became TCU's lead running back.

He led the Frogs in rushing in four of the final six games, totaling 310 yards and six touchdowns. Sonny Dykes complimented his ability to adapt to his new role and it unlocked something new for Williams.

While Williams will have to compete with the likes of Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, and Romeo Doubs, there will certainly be opportunities for him. His 6'5" profile will stand out and the ability to win at the catch point can move him up the depth chart.

He ran a 4.48 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said, "He was another one of our staff favorites across the board. He's so versatile...I think he's one of those guys that Matt [LaFleur] and his offensive staff just the creativity they can use with this guy in so many ways..."

He is the first TCU player drafted by Green Bay since Vernon Scott in 2020.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Zion Trammell
ZION TRAMMELL

Zion Trammell graduated from TCU in 2023 with a degree in sports broadcasting and a minor in journalism. He has been on the TCU Horned Frogs On SI team since 2022. He is the lead writer for TCU Women’s Volleyball. He also writes about football, basketball (men’s and women’s), baseball, and other sports as necessary. In addition to his work with TCU Horned Frogs On SI, he is currently the play-by-play voice for Southlake Carroll baseball and hosts a TCU show on the Bleav Network.

Home/Frogs in the Pros