Frogs in the NFL: TCU NFL Alumni in Week 15 Action

16 TCU Horned Frogs are on NFL rosters as of Week 15, with five of them making significant contributions to their teams. Here is where you can see each of your Pro Frogs this coming week, along with last week’s performances.

Note: Jason Verrett (49ers), Marcus Cannon (Texans), and Sewo Olonilua (Cowboys) are on injured reserve, but play a significant role for their teams when active.

Jerry Hughes, EDGE, Buffalo Bills– Hughes recorded two pressures and a tackle in the Bills’ Week 14 loss to the Buccaneers. In Week 15, the Bills face the Carolina Panthers.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OT, Detroit Lions– Vaitai played all 63 snaps for the Lions against the Broncos in Week 14. Detroit faces the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15.

Ross Blacklock, IDL, Houston Texans– Blacklock recorded three tackles and two pressures against the Seahawks in Week 14. The Texans travel to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15.

Trevon Moehrig, SAF, Las Vegas Raiders– Moehrig allowed just one reception and picked up two tackles in Week 14 against the Chiefs. The Raiders face the Cleveland Browns on Monday– a rescheduled game from Saturday– in Week 15.

Jalen Reagor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles– The Eagles were on bye last week and face the Washington Football Team in Week 15. Their game was rescheduled by the NFL from Sunday to Tuesday in response to a rash of COVID-positive tests from Washington.

Other Horned Frogs on active NFL rosters include:

Andy Dalton, QB, Chicago Bears – Play the Minnesota Vikings

Play the Minnesota Vikings Lucas Niang, OT, Kansas City Chiefs – Beat the Chargers on Thursday Night Football

– Beat the Chargers on Thursday Night Football Matt Pryor, OT, Indianapolis Colts – Play the New England Patriots

– Play the New England Patriots Joseph Noteboom, OT, Los Angeles Rams – Play the Seattle Seahawks

– Play the Seattle Seahawks Ar’Darius Washington, SAF, Baltimore Ravens – Play the Green Bay Packers

– Play the Green Bay Packers Vernon Scott, CB, Green Bay Packers – Play the Baltimore Ravens

– Play the Baltimore Ravens Ty Summers, LB, Green Bay Packers – Play the Baltimore Ravens

– Play the Baltimore Ravens Garret Wallow, LB, Houston Texans – Play the Jacksonville Jaguars

– Play the Jacksonville Jaguars Travin Howard, LB, Los Angeles Rams – Play the Seattle Seahawks

– Play the Seattle Seahawks Ben Banogu, EDGE, Indianapolis Colts – Play the New England Patriots

– Play the New England Patriots LJ Collier, EDGE, Seattle Seahawks– Play the Los Angeles Rams

Aviante Collins (Cowboys), Austin Schlottmann (Broncos), and Innis Gaines (Packers) are all currently signed to NFL practice squads.

