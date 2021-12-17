Skip to main content
    •
    December 17, 2021
    Frogs in the NFL: TCU NFL Alumni in Week 15 Action
    Publish date:

    Frogs in the NFL: TCU NFL Alumni in Week 15 Action

    Catch your Pro Horned Frogs in Sunday action this week. TCU has four active first-round selections playing significant time on NFL rosters and 22 total players on NFL rosters.
    Author:

    © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

    Catch your Pro Horned Frogs in Sunday action this week. TCU has four active first-round selections playing significant time on NFL rosters and 22 total players on NFL rosters.

    16 TCU Horned Frogs are on NFL rosters as of Week 15, with five of them making significant contributions to their teams. Here is where you can see each of your Pro Frogs this coming week, along with last week’s performances.

    Note: Jason Verrett (49ers), Marcus Cannon (Texans), and Sewo Olonilua (Cowboys) are on injured reserve, but play a significant role for their teams when active.

    Jerry Hughes, EDGE, Buffalo Bills– Hughes recorded two pressures and a tackle in the Bills’ Week 14 loss to the Buccaneers. In Week 15, the Bills face the Carolina Panthers.

    Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OT, Detroit Lions– Vaitai played all 63 snaps for the Lions against the Broncos in Week 14. Detroit faces the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15.

    Ross Blacklock, IDL, Houston Texans– Blacklock recorded three tackles and two pressures against the Seahawks in Week 14. The Texans travel to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15.

    Read More

    Trevon Moehrig, SAF, Las Vegas Raiders– Moehrig allowed just one reception and picked up two tackles in Week 14 against the Chiefs. The Raiders face the Cleveland Browns on Monday– a rescheduled game from Saturday– in Week 15.

    Jalen Reagor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles– The Eagles were on bye last week and face the Washington Football Team in Week 15. Their game was rescheduled by the NFL from Sunday to Tuesday in response to a rash of COVID-positive tests from Washington.

    Other Horned Frogs on active NFL rosters include:

    • Andy Dalton, QB, Chicago BearsPlay the Minnesota Vikings
    • Lucas Niang, OT, Kansas City Chiefs– Beat the Chargers on Thursday Night Football
    • Matt Pryor, OT, Indianapolis Colts– Play the New England Patriots
    • Joseph Noteboom, OT, Los Angeles Rams– Play the Seattle Seahawks
    • Ar’Darius Washington, SAF, Baltimore Ravens– Play the Green Bay Packers
    • Vernon Scott, CB, Green Bay Packers– Play the Baltimore Ravens
    • Ty Summers, LB, Green Bay Packers– Play the Baltimore Ravens
    • Garret Wallow, LB, Houston Texans– Play the Jacksonville Jaguars
    • Travin Howard, LB, Los Angeles Rams– Play the Seattle Seahawks
    • Ben Banogu, EDGE, Indianapolis Colts– Play the New England Patriots
    • LJ Collier, EDGE, Seattle Seahawks– Play the Los Angeles Rams

    Aviante Collins (Cowboys), Austin Schlottmann (Broncos), and Innis Gaines (Packers) are all currently signed to NFL practice squads.

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

    Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

    Oct 24, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Ross Blacklock (90) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
    Frogs in the Pros

    Frogs in the NFL: Week 15 Action

    3 minutes ago
    @TCU men's basketball- Photo of the Horned Frogs
    Basketball

    TCU Men's Basketball: Georgetown Preview

    43 minutes ago
    @TCU women's basketball- Photo of Tavy Diggs
    Basketball

    TCU Women's Basketball announces schedule change.

    43 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Conway, South Carolina, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers quarterback Grayson McCall (10) runs the ball in the first half against the Texas State Bobcats at Brooks Stadium.
    Football

    Football Bowl Season: Let the Games Begin

    8 hours ago
    @Nick Howard- Photo of Jamie Dixon
    Basketball

    TCU Men's Basketball: Jamie Dixon Press Conference - December 15

    8 hours ago
    2
    Mem'ries Sweet

    The Rules Reconsidered: It’s not Early Signing Day; It’s Preemptive Transfer Day

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_8824870 (1)
    Football

    TCU Football Signs Big Defensive Recruits At Early Signing Day

    Dec 15, 2021
    Nov 20, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy (15) throws during the first quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
    Football

    Big 12 Football: Cheez-It Preview - Iowa State vs. Clemson

    Dec 15, 2021