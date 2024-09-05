TCU Horned Frogs in the NFL for the 2024 Season
The NFL season kicks off tonight with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Baltimore Ravens. The 2024 53-man roster deadline passed on August 27, and 21 TCU Horned Frogs made NFL rosters.
TCU Horned Frogs in the 2024-25 NFL
Below is a list of every player, in alphabetical order, on active rosters and where they landed for Frog fans to follow this season.
1. Steve Avila - Guard, Rams
Steve Avila played at TCU from 2019-2022, earning All-American Honors in his senior season. After being a second-round pick, Avila started every game in his rookie season and will continue to be a starter this year.
2. Brandon Coleman - Guard/Tackle, Commanders
Brandon Coleman played for TCU from 2020-2023 and was a third-round draft pick to the Commanders in the 2024 draft. He is projected to be Washington's starting left tackle in his rookie campaign.
3. L.J. Collier - Defensive End, Cardinals
L.J. Collier was a Horned Frog from 2015-2018 totaling 16.5 sacks in his TCU career before being a first round pick. After spending his first four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, he will enter his second year as an Arizona Cardinal.
4. Andy Dalton - Quarterback, Panthers
Andy Dalton is obviously one of the best quarterbacks in TCU history, a two-time Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year as a Horned Frog from 2017-2010. At age 36, Dalton is entering year 14 in the NFL.
5. Derius Davis - Wide Receiver, Chargers
Derius Davis was a Horned Frog from 2018-2022 before being selected by the Chargers in the fourth round of the 2023 draft. He will continue to be the starting punt and kick returner in Los Angeles.
6. Emari Demercado - Running Back, Cardinals
Before going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, Emari Demercado played for TCU from 2018-2022. Demercado totaled 403 yards from scrimmage in his rookie season on 4.9 yards per carry and will look to build on this success in his sophomore season.
7. Dylan Horton - Defensive End, Texans
After three years with TCU from 2020-2022, Dylan Horton was a fourth-round pick to the Texans in the 2023 NFL draft. After playing ten games in his rookie season, Horton was diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkin lymphoma. After months of treatment, he is cancer-free as of May and will look to get back to playing this season.
8. Jerry Hughes - Defensive End, Texans
Jerry Hughes was both a two-time All-American and Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year during his time at TCU from 2006-2009. After becoming a first-round pick in the 2010 NFL draft, Hughes will enter his fifteenth season and look to build on his career total of 70 sacks.
9. Quentin Johnston - Wide Receiver, Chargers
Quentin Johnston played for TCU from 2020-2022 before being selected in the first round of the 2023 draft by the Chargers. Johnston will look to improve on the 431 receiving yards he totaled in his rookie season.
10. Kendre Miller - Running Back, Saints
After three years with TCU from 2020-2022, Kendre Miller became a third-round pick to the Saints in 2023. A rookie year filled with injuries held Miller to just eight games played in his first season. When healthy, he should get a decent opportunity in New Orleans.
11. Tre'von Moehrig - Safety, Raiders
Tre'von Moehrig played for the Horned Frogs from 2018-2020 before being selected by the Raiders in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft. Moehrig has been the starting free safety in Las Vegas, totaling four career interceptions, and will continue to be the starter in his fourth season.
12. Josh Newton - Cornerback, Bengals
Josh Newton was at TCU from 2022-2023 and was a fifth-round pick by the Bengals in the 2024 NFL draft. Newton will look to make an instant impact in his rookie season.
13. Joe Noteboom - Tackle/Guard, Rams
Joe Noteboom played tackle for TCU from 2014-2017 before being selected in the third round by the Rams in the 2018 draft. He will be entering his seventh season as a Ram, starting games at both tackle and guard for Los Angeles.
14. Matt Pryor - Tackle/Guard, Bears
Playing both tackle and guard, Matt Pryor was a Horned Frog from 2014-2017 and was a sixth-round pick in the 2018 draft. Entering his sixth NFL season, the Bears will be Pryor's fourth team.
15. Austin Schlottmann - Center, Giants
Austin Schlottmann played for TCU from 2014-2017 before going undrafted in 2018. Schlottmann will begin his first year with the Giants in his sixth NFL season.
16. Tre Tomlinson - Cornerback, Rams
Tre Tomlinson played at TCU from 2019-2022 before going in the sixth round to the Rams in 2023. The well-known nephew of LaDainian Tomlinson will enter his second season after appearing in 15 games of his rookie year.
17. KaVontae Turpin - Wide Receiver, Cowboys
KaVontae Turpin played for TCU from 2015-2018 before going undrafted in 2019. He joined the Cowboys in 2022, and he became a Pro Bowler in his rookie season as a special teamer. Turpin will continue to be the Cowboys' starting punt and kick returner in his third NFL season.
18. Garret Wallow - Linebacker, Titans
After his TCU career from 2017-2020, Garret Wallow became a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Wallow joined the Titans midseason last year after two and a half seasons with the Texans and will enter his fourth career season in Tennessee.
19. Ar'Darius Washington - Safety, Ravens
Ar'Darius Washington played at TCU from 2018-2020 before going undrafted to the Ravens in the 2021 draft. Washington will enter his fourth consecutive NFL season with Baltimore.
20. Jared Wiley - Tight End, Chiefs
Before being selected in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft, Jared Wiley spent two seasons as a Horned Frog from 2022-2023. Wiley will enter his rookie season as a backup to Travis Kelce, one of the best tight ends ever.
21. Dee Winters - Linebacker, 49ers
Dee Winters played for TCU from 2019-2022 before being a sixth-round pick in 2023. Winters will enter his second NFL season after appearing in 15 games during his rookie year.
TCU Horned Frogs on NFL Practice Squads
Additionally, seven more players were put on NFL practice squads as listed below:
- Emani Bailey - Running Back, Chiefs
- Millard Bradford - Safety, Saints
- Obinna Eze - Offensive Tackle, Jets
- Lucas Niang - Offensive Tackle, Chiefs
- Mark Perry - Safety, Texans
- Jalen Reagor - Wide Receiver, Patriots
- Ty Summers - Linebacker, Giants
