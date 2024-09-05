Killer Frogs

TCU Horned Frogs in the NFL for the 2024 Season

Here are the 21 TCU players who made 53-man rosters with the NFL season now arrived.

Quentin Johnston (left) and Derius Davis (right) on the Los Angeles Chargers
Quentin Johnston (left) and Derius Davis (right) on the Los Angeles Chargers / Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports
The NFL season kicks off tonight with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Baltimore Ravens. The 2024 53-man roster deadline passed on August 27, and 21 TCU Horned Frogs made NFL rosters.

TCU Horned Frogs in the 2024-25 NFL

Below is a list of every player, in alphabetical order, on active rosters and where they landed for Frog fans to follow this season.

1. Steve Avila - Guard, Rams

Steve Avila, Rams, TCU
Nov 26, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams guard Steve Avila (73) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Avila played at TCU from 2019-2022, earning All-American Honors in his senior season. After being a second-round pick, Avila started every game in his rookie season and will continue to be a starter this year.

2. Brandon Coleman - Guard/Tackle, Commanders

Brandon Coleman, TCU, Commanders
Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Christian offensive lineman Brandon Coleman (OL12) talks to the media during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Coleman played for TCU from 2020-2023 and was a third-round draft pick to the Commanders in the 2024 draft. He is projected to be Washington's starting left tackle in his rookie campaign.

3. L.J. Collier - Defensive End, Cardinals

L.J. Collier - Arizona Cardinals, TCU
Aug 17, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman L.J. Collier (91) celebrates sacking Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports / Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

L.J. Collier was a Horned Frog from 2015-2018 totaling 16.5 sacks in his TCU career before being a first round pick. After spending his first four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, he will enter his second year as an Arizona Cardinal.

4. Andy Dalton - Quarterback, Panthers

Andy Dalton, Panthers, TCU
Jul 30, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (14) throws during training camp at Carolina Panthers Practice Fields. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Andy Dalton is obviously one of the best quarterbacks in TCU history, a two-time Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year as a Horned Frog from 2017-2010. At age 36, Dalton is entering year 14 in the NFL.

5. Derius Davis - Wide Receiver, Chargers

Derius Davis, Chargers, TCU
Dec 31, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Derius Davis (12) runs the ball in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Derius Davis was a Horned Frog from 2018-2022 before being selected by the Chargers in the fourth round of the 2023 draft. He will continue to be the starting punt and kick returner in Los Angeles.

6. Emari Demercado - Running Back, Cardinals

Emari Demercado, TCU, Cardinals
Dec 24, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado (31) runs with the ball against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports / jamie sabau-usa today sports

Before going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, Emari Demercado played for TCU from 2018-2022. Demercado totaled 403 yards from scrimmage in his rookie season on 4.9 yards per carry and will look to build on this success in his sophomore season.

7. Dylan Horton - Defensive End, Texans

Dylan Horton, TCU, Texans
Oct 1, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Dylan Horton (92) on the sideline during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports / troy taormina-usa today sports

After three years with TCU from 2020-2022, Dylan Horton was a fourth-round pick to the Texans in the 2023 NFL draft. After playing ten games in his rookie season, Horton was diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkin lymphoma. After months of treatment, he is cancer-free as of May and will look to get back to playing this season.

8. Jerry Hughes - Defensive End, Texans

Jerry Hughes, TCU, Texans
Nov 26, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports / thomas shea-usa today sports

Jerry Hughes was both a two-time All-American and Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year during his time at TCU from 2006-2009. After becoming a first-round pick in the 2010 NFL draft, Hughes will enter his fifteenth season and look to build on his career total of 70 sacks.

9. Quentin Johnston - Wide Receiver, Chargers

Quentin Johnston, TCU, Chargers
Nov 12, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports / orlando ramirez-usa today sports

Quentin Johnston played for TCU from 2020-2022 before being selected in the first round of the 2023 draft by the Chargers. Johnston will look to improve on the 431 receiving yards he totaled in his rookie season.

10. Kendre Miller - Running Back, Saints

Kendre Miller, TCU, Saints
Sep 24, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller (25) during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports / jeff hanisch-usa today sports

After three years with TCU from 2020-2022, Kendre Miller became a third-round pick to the Saints in 2023. A rookie year filled with injuries held Miller to just eight games played in his first season. When healthy, he should get a decent opportunity in New Orleans.

11. Tre'von Moehrig - Safety, Raiders

Tre'Von Moehrig, TCU, Raiders
Oct 17, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders free safety Trevon Moehrig (25) celebrates his interception in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports / ron chenoy-usa today sports

Tre'von Moehrig played for the Horned Frogs from 2018-2020 before being selected by the Raiders in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft. Moehrig has been the starting free safety in Las Vegas, totaling four career interceptions, and will continue to be the starter in his fourth season.

12. Josh Newton - Cornerback, Bengals

Josh Newton, TCU, Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Josh Newton (28) catches a pass during Cincinnati Bengals practice at Paycor Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Josh Newton was at TCU from 2022-2023 and was a fifth-round pick by the Bengals in the 2024 NFL draft. Newton will look to make an instant impact in his rookie season.

13. Joe Noteboom - Tackle/Guard, Rams

Joe Noteboom, TCU, Rams
Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Joe Noteboom (70) stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Noteboom played tackle for TCU from 2014-2017 before being selected in the third round by the Rams in the 2018 draft. He will be entering his seventh season as a Ram, starting games at both tackle and guard for Los Angeles.

14. Matt Pryor - Tackle/Guard, Bears

Matt Pryor, TCU, Bears
Aug 22, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago Bears guard Matt Pryor (79) warms up prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports / Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Playing both tackle and guard, Matt Pryor was a Horned Frog from 2014-2017 and was a sixth-round pick in the 2018 draft. Entering his sixth NFL season, the Bears will be Pryor's fourth team.

15. Austin Schlottmann - Center, Giants

Austin Schlottmann, TCU, Giants
Austin Schlottmann playing for the New York Giants / Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Austin Schlottmann played for TCU from 2014-2017 before going undrafted in 2018. Schlottmann will begin his first year with the Giants in his sixth NFL season.

16. Tre Tomlinson - Cornerback, Rams

Tre Tomlinson, TCU, Rams
Jan 7, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Tre Tomlinson (6) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports / Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Tre Tomlinson played at TCU from 2019-2022 before going in the sixth round to the Rams in 2023. The well-known nephew of LaDainian Tomlinson will enter his second season after appearing in 15 games of his rookie year.

17. KaVontae Turpin - Wide Receiver, Cowboys

KaVontae Turpin, TCU, Cowboys
October 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (9) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

KaVontae Turpin played for TCU from 2015-2018 before going undrafted in 2019. He joined the Cowboys in 2022, and he became a Pro Bowler in his rookie season as a special teamer. Turpin will continue to be the Cowboys' starting punt and kick returner in his third NFL season.

18. Garret Wallow - Linebacker, Titans

Garret Wallow, TCU, Titans
Tennessee Titans linebacker Garret Wallow (54) heads out of the tunnel at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, July 27, 2024. The Titans hosted Back Together Weekend to allow fans to get a look at the retooled team. / Denny Simmons/The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

After his TCU career from 2017-2020, Garret Wallow became a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Wallow joined the Titans midseason last year after two and a half seasons with the Texans and will enter his fourth career season in Tennessee.

19. Ar'Darius Washington - Safety, Ravens

Ar'Darius Washington, TCU, Ravens
Nov 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Ar'Darius Washington (29) leaves the field after the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports / Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Ar'Darius Washington played at TCU from 2018-2020 before going undrafted to the Ravens in the 2021 draft. Washington will enter his fourth consecutive NFL season with Baltimore.

20. Jared Wiley - Tight End, Chiefs

Jared Wiley, TCU, Chiefs
Aug 17, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jared Wiley (12) warms up against the Detroit Lions prior to the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports / Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Before being selected in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft, Jared Wiley spent two seasons as a Horned Frog from 2022-2023. Wiley will enter his rookie season as a backup to Travis Kelce, one of the best tight ends ever.

21. Dee Winters - Linebacker, 49ers

Dee Winters, TCU, 49ers
August 19, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters (53) after the game against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Dee Winters played for TCU from 2019-2022 before being a sixth-round pick in 2023. Winters will enter his second NFL season after appearing in 15 games during his rookie year.

TCU Horned Frogs on NFL Practice Squads

Additionally, seven more players were put on NFL practice squads as listed below:

  • Emani Bailey - Running Back, Chiefs
  • Millard Bradford - Safety, Saints
  • Obinna Eze - Offensive Tackle, Jets
  • Lucas Niang - Offensive Tackle, Chiefs
  • Mark Perry - Safety, Texans
  • Jalen Reagor - Wide Receiver, Patriots
  • Ty Summers - Linebacker, Giants

NICHOLAS GIRIMONTE

Nicholas is a student at TCU majoring in Communication Studies with a minor in Journalism. He's from the Bay Area but now calls New Braunfels, Texas home. There's nothing he likes more than watching TCU sports.

